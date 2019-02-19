PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 Launch "Zombie: Survive Till Dawn" Gameplay Mode - First Resident Evil Crossover With Mobile Game Launching Around The World

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) announced today the launch of a new gameplay mode called "Zombie: Survive till Dawn", a crossover collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and Resident Evil 2. In late 2018 PUBG MOBILE announced the cross-branding partnership with Capcom's game Resident Evil 2 at the PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE 2018 Global Finals. The announcement generated significant interest and culminated in the launch of this new gameplay mode.

PUBG MOBILE x RESIDENT EVIL 2

The gameplay will feature three days and two nights in one 30-minute round that features 60 players within the usual PUBG Mobile game structure. Players will encounter multiple types of zombies from the Resident Evil series such as Police, Licker and G1 as well as other zombies created by the PUBG Mobile team.

As Survive till Dawn turns from day through dusk and into night time, the zombies become considerably more aggressive and will pose a significant challenge for PUBG Mobile players. During the day players can defeat zombies from long range and conduct farming. Dusk preps the players for fighting as zombies become more dangerous and visibility drops. Night time sees the zombies become enraged and players will have limited PvP engagements due to very low visibility. The legendary Resident Evil 2 characters G (Stage 1) and Tyrant will also appear through random spawning during night time. Also, players can win Leon and Claire skin sets, and Ada and Marvin costumes in-game, which are all popular characters in Resident Evil 2.

"Our Resident Evil 2 partnership announcement generated a lot of buzz in the media and among both games' rabid fan bases," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent. "We're thrilled to launch Survive till Dawn, a new gameplay mode that offers the very best of our two game platforms. The Resident Evil series is iconic among gamers and we anticipate incredible support for this gameplay that pushes players to survive a night of terror."

PUBG MOBILE has enjoyed unprecedented success since its launch, exceeding 30 million daily active users and 200 million downloads in just eight months. In 2018, PUBG MOBILE took home multiple awards and nominations, just eight months after the game's release. The game earned three awards at the Google Play Awards last month, including "Best Game." It also won the "Mobile Game of the Year" award at the 2018 Golden Joysticks and received nominations from The Game Awards and the App Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), the original battle royale phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Resident Evil

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now total 88 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. More than 20 years later, support from the passionate fan base across the globe even today makes it Capcom's flagship game series. Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2 went on to achieve cumulative sales of 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. The new Resident Evil 2 has shipped 3 million units* globally since it was released in January. *As of January 28, 2019

Title: Resident Evil 2

Genre: Survival horror

Platforms: PlayStation4 system, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Official Site: http://www.residentevil2.com/

*Microsoft and Xbox One are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Onorato, IDPR for PUBG MOBILE

209628@email4pr.com

949.777.2481



Zeenat Salimi, Viral Nation for PUBG MOBILE

209628@email4pr.com

888.278.4567 ext. 719

SOURCE PUBG Mobile