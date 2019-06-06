PUBG MOBILE Opens Ticket Sales and Unveils Roster of Star Commentators for PMCO 2019 Spring Split Finals

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG MOBILE is excited to announce the world's hottest esports personalities and celebrities will be attending and offering commentary during the inaugural PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) from July 26- 29, 2019. Tickets will be available to the public starting June 20, 2019 through this link.

Leading global technology company, Vivo, is the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019, providing smartphones to empower players' conquest at the competition with ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The star-studded list of attendees includes more than 15 esports Country/Region Managers who will represent their country's esports teams. During competition, these guests will provide real-time updates from the PMCO 2019 Spring Split Global Finals in Berlin, Germany.

The list of PMCO 2019 Spring Split Country/Region Managers includes:

Thailand

SUPHAKIT NONTA

Vietnam

Nguyen minh duc

Phung Ngoc Tung

Indonesia

RIANTORO YOGI SAPUTRA

FLORIAN GEORGE BAGAS

Malaysia

Terence Yong Yew Gin

Aaron Chan Mun Lung

India

Faizan Asif Momin

Ketan Patel

South America

Ramon Lopez

Victor Nonato

North America

Phil Stewart

Adderley Orlando & Romero Pedraza

Europe

Ben Peters

MENA

Delialpi Gaming

Wildcard

Cormac Wyatt

There will also be Country/Region Managers from China, Japan and Korea and the full list will be announced soon. The Fall Split is planned for later this year.

The PMCO 2019 is divided into Spring Split and Fall Split, each with a separate prize pool totaling $2.5 million USD. The top 16 teams from across 10 regions (South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard) are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Spring Split Global Finals in Germany. The qualifiers for the PMCO began March, 2019 when more than 30,000 teams battled it out to earn a spot at this prestigious event. PMCO 2019 provides a path for aspiring semi-pro clubs to pave their way on the journey to become esports professionals.

For more information about PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 and participating teams click here. To purchase tickets, visit here. Fans can check out the teaser video for the group stage here: https://youtu.be/vUhDFkg0jjo

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG Mobile accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

