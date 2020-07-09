Public and Private Partnership Provides COVID-19 Relief for Americans Who Are Blind

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency relief care packages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon arrive to over 2,000 Americans who are blind and visually impaired, thanks to a public-private partnership between industry, advocates, and agencies providing support to people who are blind.

Partners include the American Council of the Blind (ACB), Proctor & Gamble, Matthew 25, and six nonprofit agencies operating through National Industries for the Blind (NIB). The partnership will provide greatly needed home cleaning and personal care products to individuals who are blind and who are constrained by the impact of the pandemic.

"The corollary side effects of the coronavirus continue to stifle independence for many Americans who are blind," said ACB executive director Eric Bridges. "We're pleased to see how corporations like Procter & Gamble have recognized these undue constraints and stepped up to donate relief for those in need."

The partnership grew out of a deeper understanding in how the increased demand for home goods and a breakdown in the supply chain significantly impacted individuals who relied on delivery services and public transit to secure their most basic needs. Social distancing guidelines have further constrained the independence of people who are blind from moving safely and freely in the community.

Together, the partnership will deliver over 2,000 care packages in six hot-spot regions across America. The agencies include Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Cincinnati, Lighthouse Louisiana in New Orleans, Alphapointe in New York, Lighthouse Central Florida in Orlando, LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired in San Francisco, and the Seattle Lighthouse for the Blind.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national grassroots consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With 70 affiliates, ACB strives to increase the independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve quality of life for all blind and visually impaired people. Learn more by visiting www.acb.org.

