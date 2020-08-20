Public Check on Congress introduces a solution for the biggest flaw in our political system: polarized gridlock in Congress

"It's a new way to hold them jointly responsible for Congress's overall performance," says Bill Bridgman, Founder of the Public check on Congress movement. "As things stand now, following a woefully inadequate term in Washington, every member of Congress can slink back to the friendly confines of their home district or state and blame the other party. It works about 90% of the time."

The Public Check on Congress would give the nation's voters a new opportunity to vote on how Congress as a whole is doing. If its leaders have to choose between shaping up as a group — or risk being shipped out as a group — they will shape up. The end result is a Congress that consistently finds common ground in alignment with the public interest. This is exactly what we the people must have if our "New Normal" politics will be up to the huge challenges ahead.

All of this is laid out in Restoring the Consent of the Governed, a brief, inexpensive e-book on Amazon and other online booksellers. Restoring the Consent of the Governed includes a first draft of a constitutional amendment.

https://www.publiccheckoncongress.com

SOURCE Public Check on Congress

Related Links

https://www.publiccheckoncongress.com

