Public Health Advisor Helps Ready Trade Shows, Events Restart

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, has partnered with a public health expert to assist clients in their return to face-to-face events and trade shows. Lauren M. Sauer is Director of Operations for the Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine in the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

"The need for a strong, science-backed understanding of the public health issues surrounding gatherings led us to provide this resource to our clients," says President and COO of The Expo Group Randy Pekowski. "Guidelines are not beneficial without a real understanding of the latest medical findings and risk mitigation."

Sauer has been working in the field of disaster and public health emergency research and response for almost two decades and serves as the Johns Hopkins University focal point for its partnership with the WHO Global Outbreak and Alert Response Network. She is a co-lead of the Special Pathogens Research Network, the research arm of the National Ebola Training and Education Center, and she is a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Committee on the Disaster Preparedness Sub Committee.

Sauer's research focus and her understanding of public health protocols, decision-making around risk mitigation and interpretation of scientific guidelines make her an ideal resource as organizations strive to bring people together smartly and safely. Sauer continues her human subjects research in bio-emergencies and outbreak response, as well as the protection of post-disaster and post-outbreak infrastructure, including the impact of disasters and outbreaks on healthcare systems, resource availability and access and the impact of policy on preparedness and response capabilities.

"Moving Forward Together requires responsible actions to keep participants and local communities healthy," Pekowski says. "Face-to-face events and trade shows are valuable for driving connections and commerce, and we are proud to offer this resource to our clients as they plan ahead."

