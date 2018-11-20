Public Hearing on Regional Measure 3 Bridge Toll Increase

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) next week will conduct a hearing to receive testimony from the public on the series of three $1 toll increases at the region's seven state-owned toll bridges approved by voters in the nine Bay Area counties in June 2018 through state Senate Bill 595 and Regional Measure 3. These include the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges. The first of the voter-approved toll increases is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, with additional $1 increases on Jan. 1, 2022, and on Jan. 1, 2025.

The public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in the board room on the first floor of the Bay Area Metro Center at 375 Beale Street in San Francisco. The hearing will be conducted as part of BATA's November meeting.

The proposed schedule will increase regular tolls for two-axle vehicles at the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges to $6 on Jan. 1, 2019. Tolls for two-axle vehicles at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge are scheduled to rise on Jan. 1, 2019, to $5 on weekdays from 12 midnight to 5 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to midnight; to $7 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and to $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. The proposed schedule would raise tolls for multi-axle vehicles at all seven bridges on Jan. 1, 2019, to $16 for three axles, $21 for four-axles, $26 for five axles, $31 for six axles, and $36 for combinations with seven or more axles. Motorcycles are classified as two-axle vehicles.

The proposed new toll schedule maintains a discount for motorcycles, carpools and qualifying clean-air vehicles crossing on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. or from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discounted toll is scheduled to increase to $3 on Jan. 1, 2019, from the current $2.50. To qualify for this discount, carpoolers, motorcyclists and drivers of qualifying clean-air vehicles must use FasTrak to pay their tolls electronically and must use a designated carpool lane at each toll plaza.

Regional Measure 3 also established a 50-cent toll discount for two-axle vehicles crossing more than one of the state-owned toll bridges during weekday commute hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. To be eligible for the toll discount, which is to be applied to the second toll crossing of the day, motorists must pay their tolls electronically with FasTrak. The two-bridge discount will not be available to drivers who use cash to pay their tolls.

Written comments on the proposed toll increase will be accepted until 5 p.m., Nov. 28, 2018. Comments may be submitted to the BATA Public Information office at 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA 9105-2066, faxed to 415-536-9800, or sent via e-mail to info@bayareametro.gov. After receipt and review of public comments, the BATA Oversight Committee will consider the adoption of a revised toll schedule at its December 12, 2018, meeting. The full Authority is scheduled to take official action on the proposed new toll schedule at its meeting on December 19, 2018.

BATA, which is directed by the same policy board as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), administers tolls on the region's seven state-owned bridges. MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Bay Area Toll Authority