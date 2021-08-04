Public launch of Exakt Health's fully digital physiotherapy app as a certified medical device

"There is a tremendous variety of medical information on the internet, which makes googling your injury and a treatment for it a rather bad idea," says Philip Billaudelle, CEO of Exakt Health . "We want to make high quality medical information and customised treatment advice easily accessible to the user, so they can recover faster. Our medical device certification underlines our commitment to high medical standards."

Exakt Health offers a free mobile app that provides users with customised therapy plans. Starting with typical running injuries such as an Achilles injury, the app makes it easy for users to take charge of their own recovery: it suggests daily exercises and injury resources based on the latest medical evidence. The plan adjusts its recommendations considering the user's feedback.

An ever-increasing number of physiotherapy patients and insufficient resources for practitioners lead to long waiting times and frustrating user experiences in the current care system. "Exakt Health's mission is to make high-quality and individualized physiotherapy accessible to everyone, anywhere," says Maryke Louw, Lead Physiotherapist of Exakt Health. "Physiotherapy should not be a mystery nor hard to get by. We allow users to get direct access to information and tools for their recovery exactly when they need it."

Exakt Health is only at the start of its young journey. It is to start soon a clinical pilot study to validate the benefits of the App with its users and grow its fully remote team to expand the functionalities of its physiotherapy services.

About Exakt Health

Read more about Exakt Health and find a full press kit on our website here.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586468/Exakt_Health.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587069/Exakt_Health_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exakt Health

Related Links

https://exakthealth.com

