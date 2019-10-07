Public Libraries Across U.S. Join American Library Association's First "Digital Book Club" with Gripping New Ebook

The Libraries Transform Book Pick program is designed to connect readers across the U.S. with the selected ebook simultaneously through their public libraries to generate conversation across communities. A book guide and other materials to help book clubs and readers foster conversation are also available .

"It is such an honor to have my debut novel selected as the first Libraries Transform Book Pick," said author Kassandra Montag. "So many of my childhood memories are of my local library: reading by the stacks, participating in various programs, browsing the shelves. Libraries serve people of all walks of life as cultural gathering places for learning, community, discussion and reading. The Libraries Transform Book Pick continues this service and tradition, and I'm so grateful for my work to be part of that."

"After the Flood" has received praise from critics and authors alike. Booklist says of Montag's debut: "Anchored by a complicated, compelling heroine, this gripping, speculative, high-seas adventure is impossible to put down." Kirkus writes, "Montag manages to marry page-turning drama and emotional depth, vividly imagining a world where society rebuilds itself from scratch and history repeats." The selection of "After the Flood" for this program was made in consultation with editors at Booklist.

Join this national "digital book club" by downloading Libby from the Apple®, Android™ and Windows® app stores. Once installed, Libby helps users find their local public library and borrow "After the Flood" along with other ebooks and audiobooks. For more information about the Libraries Transform Book Pick, please visit ilovelibraries.org/libraries-transform-book-pick. You can also follow the Libraries Transform Book Pick on ALA's Facebook and Twitter and join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #LTBookPick.

The Libraries Transform Book Pick is a collaboration between Booklist, the book review magazine of the American Library Association; Libraries Transform, the American Library Association's public awareness initiative; and OverDrive, ALA Library Champion and lead sponsor of Libraries Transform.

