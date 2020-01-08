Public Libraries Reach Record-High Ebook and Audiobook Usage in 2019

CLEVELAND, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to their creative efforts in curation, managing multiple lending models and engaging patrons, librarians helped drive public library circulation of digital books to record highs in 2019. Libraries and schools around the world enabled their patrons and students to check out 326 million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in the past 12 months, a 20% increase over the previous year. Publishers and authors benefited from the library's role as valued discovery channel which resulted in record library sales of digital titles across all genres for all audiences. This data was reported by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for over 43,000 libraries and schools worldwide.

A record 73 public library systems in five countries loaned over 1 million digital books to readers in 2019. Achieving this unprecedented level of reader engagement: 45 city or county library systems and 28 regional or state consortiums. Eight libraries reached this million book milestone for the first time.

Notable digital libraries for 2019 include Toronto Public Library (the number one library in the world with 6.6 million digital book loans, an all-time high for any library), Los Angeles Public Library (the number one US library for the first time with 5.9 million) and the National Library Board of Singapore (the top digital library outside North America with 4.2 million). The fastest growing US digital library in the OverDrive global network was Sonoma County Library (CA), which saw their collection usage increase 214% in part by consolidating ebooks from other platforms. The Berlin Library (Germany) was one of the fastest growing outside of the US (+184%) due to increased investment in an expanding catalog of English, German and other world language content.

2019 digital book lending records from the OverDrive global network include:

Total digital checkouts from libraries and schools: 326 million (+20% over 2018)

Ebooks borrowed: 211 million (+15%)

Audiobooks borrowed: 114 million (+30%, outpacing ebooks for the 6 th straight year)

straight year) Ebook and audiobook holds/wait listed: 129 million (+21%)

Children/YA genre checkouts: 59 million (+27%)

73 public library systems around the world (+12%) with over 1 million digital book checkouts, including 22 over 2 million checkouts, five over 3 million, four over 4 million, five over 5 million and one over 6 million

New public library (digital) users: 5 million (+12%)

Most popular ebooks borrowed from libraries in 2019:

Most popular audiobooks borrowed from libraries in 2019:

Top digital books borrowed from libraries by genre:

Key factors and tools that libraries and schools used to drive digital growth in 2019:

