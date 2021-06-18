Public Notice Of College Accreditation Visit

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While Ameritech College of Healthcare is nationally accredited, and a candidate for Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) institutional accreditation, the College is seeking initial institutional accreditation from (NWCCU).

As part of that process, the college has scheduled an accreditation visit to its campus on October 4-6, 2021. Comments related to Ameritech College of Healthcare's qualification for initial institutional accreditation are invited, and may be sent to:

Comments should be addressed to:

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

8060 165th Ave NE, Ste 100

Redmond, WA 98502

www.nwccu.org

425.558.4224

Comments must be received no later than September 3, 2021 to obtain a copy of NWCCU's Commission Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third Party Comments, go to www.nwccu.org , or contact the Commission Office at (425) 558-4224.

Signed comments are forwarded, as received, to Ameritech College of Healthcare, to the evaluation committee, and the Commission.

About Ameritech College of Healthcare

Ameritech College of Healthcare was established in 1979, committed to creating learning environments that create skilled and confident health professionals. Over the past several decades, thousands of graduates have chosen Ameritech to assist them with their career transition into nursing and other healthcare fields.

The college is known for its combination of speed and academic rigor. With fast-paced programs, students who graduate from Ameritech are well-prepared for their career and have leading licensure pass rates in the state of Utah. The college offers programs in nursing and occupational health, with pre-licensure nursing pathways at the associate, bachelor, and master levels, as well as a post-licensure RN-BSN, BSN-MSN and an occupational therapy assisting program.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritech College

Related Links

https://www.ameritech.edu

