PUBLIC NOTICE: UL Warns of Fire Extinguishers bearing Counterfeit UL and ULC Marks (Release 19PN-20)
Nov 15, 2019, 10:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL LLC and Underwriters Laboratories of Canada Inc. (ULC) that the fire extinguishers identified below bear counterfeit UL and ULC Marks and counterfeit references to UL certification for United States and Canada. They have not been evaluated by UL or ULC to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Although the fire extinguishers bear the "AMEREX","BADGER","BUCKEYE" and "KIDDE" brands, these fire extinguishers were not manufactured by these companies. See below for identification.
Name of Product: EXTINTORES CAPELO Fire extinguisher
Manufacturer: EXTINTORES CAPELO
Remedy: UL recommends removing these products from service.
Identification on the Product:
EXTINTORES
CAPELO PERU,
G & D E.I.R.L.
CERTIFICACION UL
www.extintorescapeloperu.com
AMEREX
BADGER
Kidde
Identification on the Product:
PHOTOS CAN BE FOUND ON UL.COM
EXTINTORES
CAPELO PERU,
G & D E.I.R.L.
CENTRAL: 521 5011
www.extintorescapeloperu.com
BUCKEYE
AMEREX
PHOTOS CAN BE FOUND ON UL.COM
CLASSIFICATION 10A:120B:C
TESTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ANSI/UL 299 AND ANSI/UL 711
TESTE CONFORMENENT AUX CAN/ULC-S504 AND CAN/ULC-S508
PROBADO BAJO LA NORMA ANSI/UL 299 Y ANSI/UL 711
EX2480
Known to be distributed in Peru. May have been distributed in other areas.
About UL
|
Michelle Press
|
Release No. 19PN-20
|
Communications Director
|
UL LLC
|
847.664.1966
SOURCE UL LLC
