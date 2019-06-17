Public-Private Partnership Enhances Healthcare Education as Radford University Carilion

In January 2018, representatives from Carilion Clinic, Jefferson College of Health Sciences and Radford University announced a bold initiative to merge Jefferson College of Health Sciences into the Radford University family of colleges and departments. The initiative is a result of the growing partnership among three organizations that have been collaborating and working closely together for more than two decades.

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, "The overwhelming support for this innovative, public-private partnership was critical in order to greatly enhance workforce development and provide a talent pipeline in high-demand, health-related fields. This merger would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of leadership at Carilion Clinic and Jefferson College of Health Sciences where students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members have embraced the opportunities RUC will provide to our region, the Commonwealth and beyond. Additionally, I applaud the tireless efforts and visionary approach of the many Radford University faculty and staff who actively participated in and proudly supported the merger."

Jefferson College of Health Sciences President Nathaniel L. Bishop, D.Min. said, "The approval of the merger of Jefferson College of Health Sciences into Radford University marks another great step forward for healthcare education here in the heart of the Roanoke Valley. For over a century, countless students, faculty and staff have made so many great contributions in the evolution of Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and our founding schools, to our excellence in meeting the healthcare needs of this region and beyond. Building on this legacy, we will continue these rich traditions in Roanoke as Radford University Carilion."

Carilion Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Howell Agee said, "The completion of the merger between Jefferson College of Health Sciences and Radford University marks decades of collaboration by our institutions. The alliance Radford University and Carilion Clinic have committed to is a model for public-private cooperation in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Working together has already strengthened our ability to educate tomorrow's healthcare clinicians and administrators. I'm so excited for the opportunities yet ahead for Radford University Carilion graduates to deliver compassionate care to their patients and to make a difference in the fabric of their communities."

Jefferson College of Health Sciences has a long tradition of providing outstanding education in nursing and allied health fields. Both entities entered this merger from a position of strength with a firm belief that working together will create enhanced opportunities for healthcare education, research and workforce development. And, with the July 10, 2019 effective merger date, Radford University will become the second largest nursing program in the Commonwealth.

