Public Relations Global Network Adds offices in Arkansas, Colorado, Oregon

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added three new locations to its global network, raising the number of its offices serving PR clients throughout the world to 53. PRGN is adding three new offices to its network in Little Rock, Arkansas, Denver, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon.

PRGN will be represented in Little Rock, AR by Ghidotti , a public relations and content strategy agency representing many of the South's premier brands. The agency focuses on relationships, reputations and results and is rooted in the foundations of public relations, while growing a focused offering on content marketing. Founded in 2007, the agency serves some of the region's best-known brands such as McDonald's, Ark. Children's Hospital, CHI St. Vincent and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

In addition, PRGN is now represented in Denver, CO by Novitas Communications, a full-service public relations firm that specializes in corporate communications, issue management, and crisis communication across numerous industries. Novitas helps clients craft and implement communications campaigns that influence public opinion, enhance brand recognition, and keep stakeholders informed.

Prichard Communications will represent PRGN in Portland, OR. Prichard Communications helps social changemakers across the United States make the world a better place. Clients include foundations, nonprofits and government agencies. Prichard is a Certified B Corporation®, joining a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

"The network is elated to welcome Ghidotti, Novitas Communications and Prichard Communications to the PRGN family," said Aaron Blank, current president of PRGN and CEO of Seattle-based agency The Fearey Group. "With these new offices, we continue to expand our network of globally-connected communications professionals, while also recognizing the high standards of service and expertise these agencies bring."

Founded in 1990 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, with approximately 1,000 professionals in 53 locations, PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit www.prgn.com for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, Senior Vice President of Media Profile at [email protected]

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks measured by revenue. PRGN harnesses the resources of 51 independent public relations firms in 53 locations and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on twitter at @PRGN.

