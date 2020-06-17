Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: Future Roadmap & Value Chain to 2030

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the standardization of MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) and other critical communications features by the 3GPP, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive public safety communications platform for the delivery of real-time video, high-resolution imagery, multimedia messaging, mobile office/field data applications, location services and mapping, situational awareness, unmanned asset control, and other broadband capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice and narrowband data services provided by traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems.

The publisher estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G-ready infrastructure will surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020, predominantly driven by new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated and hybrid commercial-private networks in a variety of licensed bands across 420/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.4 GHz, and higher frequencies, in addition, to secure MVNO networks for critical communications. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for more than $3 Billion by the end of 2023.

The "Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE/5G market including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, operational models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2020 till 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration, and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue.

Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market



Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks

3.1 Architectural Components of Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks

3.2 Key Enabling Technologies & Concepts



Chapter 4: Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases

4.1 Mission-Critical HD Voice & Group Communications

4.2 Real-Time Video & High-Resolution Imagery

4.3 Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

4.4 Secure & Seamless Mobile Broadband Access

4.5 Location Services & Mapping

4.6 Command & Control

4.7 5G & Advanced Public Safety Broadband Applications



Chapter 5: Review of Public Safety LTE & 5G Engagements Worldwide



Chapter 6: Public Safety LTE & 5G Case Studies

6.1 Nationwide Public Safety LTE/5G Projects

6.2 Additional Case Studies of Public Safety LTE/5G Network & Service Rollouts



Chapter 7: Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage



Chapter 8: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives



Chapter 9: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

9.1 Future Roadmap

9.2 Value Chain



Chapter 10: Key Ecosystem Players



Chapter 11: Market Sizing & Forecasts

11.1 Global Outlook for Public Safety LTE & 5G

11.2 Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure

11.3 RAN

11.4 Mobile Core

11.5 Backhaul & Transport

11.6 Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment

11.7 Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue

11.8 Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions

11.9 Public Safety Broadband Applications

11.10 Regional Outlook

11.11 North America

11.12 Asia Pacific

11.13 Europe

11.14 Middle East & Africa

11.15 Latin & Central America



Chapter 12: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

12.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

12.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation

12.3 Standardization & Commercial Availability of Key Enabling Technologies

12.4 Interim Solutions for Off-Network Communications

12.5 Continued Investments in Dedicated, Hybrid Commercial-Private & MVNO Broadband Networks

12.6 Developing Countries: Leapfrogging Directly to LTE-Based Critical Communications Networks

12.7 Continued Use of Digital Radio Systems in the Developed World

12.8 Growing Adoption of Deployable LTE & 5G-Ready Systems

12.9 Which Frequency Bands Dominate the Market?

12.10 International Roaming for Cross-Border Policing & Emergency Response

12.11 The Role of Commercial Mobile Operators

12.12 Critical Communications Service Providers: Becoming Secure MVNOs

12.13 TCO Comparison: Independent Public Safety Broadband Networks vs. PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships)

12.14 Ensuring the Economic Viability of Public Safety Broadband Networks

12.15 The Benefits of 5G for Public Safety Communications

12.16 4.9 GHz 5G NR Systems for Incident Scene Management

12.17 Public Safety Application Sector Trends

12.18 Strategic Recommendations

