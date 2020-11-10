Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Market is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 18% over the forecast period of 2020 - 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission-critical communications have primarily relied on conventional technologies such as P25 and TETRA. However, cellular communication applications have evolved at a great pace to accommodate multimedia calling, wideband audio, and high bandwidth data connectivity. First responders require Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communication technology that has not prospered at the same pace, and mission-critical cellular communication methods have not yet evolved to offer the required mission-critical communication abilities. This lack of capability makes public safety LTE and mobile broadband a much preferred option. It supports communication technologies such as peer-to-peer communicational operations and Push-To-Talk (PTT) communication.

The global public safety LTE and mobile broadband market was valued at around US$ 11 Bn in 2019, and this value is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 18% over the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. This strong growth rate can be attributed to the implementation of nationwide public safety LTE and mobile broadband across countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea.

Key Takeaways from Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Market Study

Public safety LTE and mobile broadband is a viable alternative to conventional cellular communication technologies.

Spectrum-related scarcities and high implementation costs are restricting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a positive impact on the adoption of public safety LTE and mobile broadband.

The public safety LTE and mobile broadband markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will present the most lucrative opportunities over the coming years.

"Implementation of public safety LTE and mobile broadband is being driven by national governments striving to establish nationwide broadband network coverage to prevent or at least minimize damage to property and loss of life due to natural calamities, minimize socio-economic effects of cyber-attacks, and tackle terrorist attacks," says a PMR analyst.

Focus of Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Market Players on Technological Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global public safety LTE and mobile broadband market are Cobham Wireless, Hytera, AT&T, Bittium, Huawei, Harris, Nokia, Motorola Solutions, Airbus, and General Dynamics. These market players captured around 85% of the global public safety LTE and mobile broadband market in 2019.

Promising players in the global public safety LTE and mobile broadband market are striving to gain entrance to public-private partnerships.

Well-established players are relying on distributors and system integrators to fulfill service level agreements.

More Valuable Insights on Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Market

PMR offers an unbiased analysis and forecast of the global public safety LTE and mobile broadband market, analysing historical demand of 2015-2019 and offering forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The research unravels growth projections of the public safety LTE and mobile broadband market on the basis of solution as infrastructure and services.

The infrastructure solution is further segmented into two-way wireless communication, public safety broadband network, private/commercial mobile data, and device-to-device communication. The services sub-segment is further distributed into consultation services, integration and installation services, and maintenance and support services. With respect to end use, the market has been segmented into law enforcement, emergency services, military, fire response, railways, and others such as local governing, utilities, and forest regulators.

