Public Voting Opens for Hall of Fame Honouring Photography Gear

BRIGHTON, England, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public voting is now open for the 2020 inaugural class of the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame. MPB, the world's largest resale platform for digital photography and filmmaking kit, has launched the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame to honour the best photo and video equipment of the digital era.

The twenty-five nominees across five awards categories—Classic, Game Changer, Iconic, Road Tested and Trendsetter—cover thirteen leading brands of photography and videography kit. The camera experts at MPB chose the nominees based on their qualities, embodying the spirit of each category.

"Being able to handle this range and calibre of kit week in and week out, we're honoured to be launching the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame," said Matt Barker, CEO and Founder of MPB. "The kit you shoot with can give you the freedom to explore creatively as well as the confidence that you'll get the right shot. We understand how passionate people are about camera gear, and we launched this Hall of Fame to give people a tangible way to engage with that passion."

Photographers, filmmakers and creatives around the world can vote for nominees in all five award categories at www.kithalloffame.com. Voting is open until 11 August 2020.

MPB will announce the inaugural 2020 class on World Photography Day—19 August 2020—and will award plaques to the manufacturers of the winning kit. The gear itself will feature in an exhibition in Brooklyn, NYC. Details about the exhibition and future induction events will be announced in the coming months.



