Publicis Health Media Announces HealthFront 2019, the Industry’s First Healthcare-Focused Upfront

"The networks have Upfronts and digital media has NewFronts, but there hasn't yet been an equivalent specifically for healthcare – until now. The Publicis HealthFront fulfills an unmet need not only for our clients, but equally important, for consumers," said Andrea Palmer, president, Publicis Health Media. "The HealthFront is a market-shaping forum that will usher in a new era of health and wellness for the benefit of the people, putting innovation front and center with the ultimate goal of making the world a better place."

HealthFront 2019 comes as the broadcast Upfronts and digital NewFronts have continued to provide a deal-making forum for advertisers for the past 57 and 11 years, respectively, while the health care media industry has yet to have a comparable marketplace.

Through HealthFront, PHM is propelling health and wellness toward a new frontier for brands, products, services and engagements. HealthFront will uncover industry-specific trends, curate the most progressive products and solutions before they are available to the industry at large, and secure early mover opportunities for Publicis Health's clients with the leading partners in healthcare. Partner content sessions will include content from Verywell, Meredith Corporation, Healthline, Healthgrades, Vice, Health Union, Condé Nast, and many more.

The event's content series will place this frontier on full display with thought-provoking panel sessions, keynotes and conversations with industry luminaries and thought leaders covering topics such as:

Healthcare on Demand – The future of personalized healthcare is here. Whether customized mail-order vitamin service, at-home genetic testing or Teladocs, people have access to a wide range of health products through an expanding new array of channels. Brands who lean into this evolving behavioral landscape will capitalize on these new opportunities.

The future of personalized healthcare is here. Whether customized mail-order vitamin service, at-home genetic testing or Teladocs, people have access to a wide range of health products through an expanding new array of channels. Brands who lean into this evolving behavioral landscape will capitalize on these new opportunities. The Doc with the Dragon Tattoo: From Paternalism to Partnership – New data and revolutionary scientific methods empower outside forces to influence health in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, a shift in consumer expectation, coupled with the changing profile of today's healthcare provider, has affected how patients interact with physicians and health influencers. A panel of curated experts will pull back the curtain on who—and what—influences some of healthcare's biggest transformations.

New data and revolutionary scientific methods empower outside forces to influence health in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, a shift in consumer expectation, coupled with the changing profile of today's healthcare provider, has affected how patients interact with physicians and health influencers. A panel of curated experts will pull back the curtain on who—and what—influences some of healthcare's biggest transformations. AI Joins the Care Team. Don't blink: AI is growing fast. – Machine learning can process complex data at superhuman speeds, opening the door to improved diagnostics, reduced costs and more. As the volume of personal health data continues to grow, so does the potential for AI to impact clinical decision-making and to shift the dynamics of health conversations.

The HealthFront will also debut The PHM Disruption Garage, which will usher in a new era of health and wellness in real time. Four start-ups will pitch their future-facing healthcare ideas to a panel of "Lion" judges in the "Lion's Den" – including Dr. Oz, cardiac surgeon and host, "The Dr. Oz Show"; Martha Stewart, entrepreneur, businesswoman and founder of the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai; Keith Hopkins, partner, IBM Watson - Healthcare / Life Sciences; Ryan Olohan, managing director of healthcare, Google; and others, to be announced later this summer – who will decide a winner. The winner will take home an award to help launch the product or company.

"I want to help find the next big health idea – disruptive solutions that use technology to shape the world around us. We have the power – each and every one of us," said Dr. Oz. "The HealthFront epitomizes the latest in healthcare innovation, and as part of the Disruption Garage, we are looking for the most disrupting and future-facing ideas in health."

PHM is passionate about re-imagining media's role in healthcare, offering deep industry expertise, unparalleled relationships and influence in the healthcare community, and the most advanced data practice in the industry to unlock human motivation and behavioral understanding along people's healthcare journeys. The HealthFront is one more way that PHM is connecting brands with the most innovative opportunities and ideas.

About Publicis Health

Publicis Health is the world's premier health-oriented agency network. A division of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Health manages top-tier agencies specializing in promoting innovative solutions in advertising, digital, branding, message delivery, market access, and medical communications. Publicis Health's mission is to be the indispensable force for health and wellness business transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology—for good. With more than 4,000 employees around the world, Publicis Health manages 17 agency brands through 40 offices located in six countries. Publicis Health brands include Digitas Health, Discovery USA, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health Media, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute, Razorfish Health, Real Science, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue.

Web: www.publicishealth.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicishealth

Contact: Diana Dixon, diana.dixon@mslgroup.com

SOURCE Publicis Health Media

Related Links

https://www.publicishealth.com

