Publicis Sapient Named a Leader for Adobe Implementation Services by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Sapient, the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020. Publicis Sapient was among 12 service providers invited by Forrester to participate in the highly-competitive evaluation.

The highly-regarded report - authored by Xiaofeng Wang, Senior Analyst and Ted Schadler, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester - notes Publicis Sapient's "comprehensive portfolio and strong ecosystem skills." It further states that "Publicis Sapient is a good fit for companies in consumer industries with data-driven engagement models and strong brand differentiation," and "clients like its design-led, collaborative approach and flexibility in adapting resources to meet changing needs." One reference customer also said that Publicis Sapient "stood out on user experience and customer journey. What they brought was far superior."

"From our perspective, this recognition is a great testament to the capability we have and continue to build; a proof point of our strong strategy and expertise in Adobe Services," said Nigel Vaz, Global CEO at Publicis Sapient. "As a partner designed for a world that is increasingly digital, we believe that our unique fusing of strategy and consulting, engineering and deep experience expertise validated here, make all the difference in the success of our clients' digital transformations and help our clients maximize their investment in Adobe technology.

"We work with clients from shaping a strategy through to implementation to help them unlock and continuously release maximum value as they strive towards transforming their businesses to meet the needs of today's ever-evolving consumers. I am extremely proud of the entire Publicis Sapient team."

The Forrester Wave™: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020 report is designed to help B2C marketing professionals choose the right service provider for their Adobe implementation needs. Each of the 12 service providers were evaluated against 24 criteria, separated into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Each service provider included in the evaluation has a Platinum-level Adobe partnership, peer recognition, and a global presence across Americas, EMEA and APAC. To view the full report, please visit publicissapient.com.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com .

