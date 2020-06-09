Publicity For Good Further Expands Its 2020 Roster With Seven New Clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicity For Good (PFG), a purpose-driven, female-influenced boutique PR firm, has announced the addition of seven new clients in the wellness, beauty, and F&B industries to its roster this May and June 2020.

Added to its list of health-focused F&B brands are SuperFat, a brand with a mission of sharing the good news about good fats to the world through its delicious keto and vegan-certified nut butter and cookies; Real Ketones, a developer of ketogenic supplements, differentiated by its clinically studied, multi-patented proprietary formulas designed to expedite healthy weight loss and improve well-being; and, Battle Bars, a veteran-founded brand of hand-crafted protein bars that balance incredible taste and texture with muscle-building and energy-boosting qualities to aid athletes in performing at their best.

Also joining the list of homegrown food brands in PFG's roster is Real Oyster Cult, a Boston-based company that provides a curated selection of Atlantic, Pacific, and Canadian oysters from over 70 farms to give the freshest, most in-season flavorful experience.

From the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, PFG will also be working with Face Yoga Method, which offers a natural alternative to anti-aging remedies; Dr. Adi Jaffe, a globally recognized specialist in mental health and addiction, and founder of the IGNTD Recovery Program; and, Strong with Sarah, an online nutrition and fitness coaching specialist for women looking to lose weight, or live a healthier life, without compromising their enjoyment. Lara Frenjian is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist on a mission to demystify health. Her vision is to help individuals become well informed and empowered to make favorable nutrition and lifestyle choices in order to enjoy freedom in health.

"Amidst a global crisis, there is an even greater imperative for brands to be doing good and making a positive impact," says Heather DeSantis, Founder, and CEO of Publicity For Good. "We are thrilled to have been trusted by these brands to be their partner in these trying times."

For more information on Publicity For Good, or their clients, email [email protected]

About Publicity For Good

Publicity For Good is America's #1 PR firm for purpose-driven wellness, beauty, and food brands. We are a woman-owned and millennial-led firm with a mission to partner with companies who are committed to making the world a better place. We hand-select our clients based on their products, branding, impact, and innovation, and together, we uplift lives around the world through our participation in the Buy1Give1 Program.

Our disruptive approach uses public relations not to push products, but to put the spotlight on a brand's socially impactful activities. This principle has guided us in generating millions of earned media impressions for clients and has earned us recognition as Bulldog Awards' Small Agency of the Year and O'Dwyer's Best PR Firm for CPG Brands in 2019. Ultimately, we are dedicated to delivering high-impact publicity for brands that do good.

