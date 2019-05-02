PublicRelay Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the premier provider of PR and business analytics, today announced that its Media Analytics solution was named a 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

PublicRelay's Media Analytics solution utilizes powerful machine learning technology paired with trained analysts to deliver trusted data and actionable insights that clients leverage to enhance strategies and tactics, align themselves with the broader business, and boost collaboration across the entire organization.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. PublicRelay's Media Analytics solution was honored as one of 137 finalists across the 44 business technology categories.

"The 2019 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are thrilled to place a spotlight on these innovations and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

"Communicators and PR professionals are being asked to make more data-driven decisions. Gone are the days of reporting on output counts that do not help them align their work to business outcomes," said Bill Mitchell, CTO at PublicRelay. "Our clients are able to access rich, accurate analysis mapped to their particular business goals. This allows them to speak the same language as the rest of the organization and quickly become more strategic partners to the business."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology & Company CODiE Award Winner Announcement Party immediately following TechConText, June 12 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About PublicRelay:

PublicRelay is the most trusted media analytics solution for communications and marketing professionals at many of the world's largest brands. PublicRelay's clients confidently use its media analysis to plan and measure influencer engagement, reputation management, the competitive landscape, and message pull-through – and tie them back to business objectives. Known for its innovation, superior data quality, and actionable insights, PublicRelay delivers accurate answers to the most pressing strategic business questions surrounding media. For more information, visit publicrelay.com

