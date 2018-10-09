Publish Video on Facebook Easily with Zype

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype (www.zype.com), the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, now helps customers quickly and easily publish Video on Demand (VOD) content directly to Facebook without complex media, storage and metadata management. Customers can reach wider audiences distributing video through social media and this new integration ensures VOD content is optimized by Zype to meet Facebook's publishing requirements — meaning no configuration is required.

"It's not hard to see the importance of leveraging social media for a video business today," said Ed Laczynski, CEO at Zype. "Rather than just sharing a link via Facebook, customers can now easily post video content directly to a Facebook page to increase social presence and viewership. Their audience can view the content seamlessly without being redirected to a third-party site."

Zype makes it simple for content owners to meet Facebook's video posting requirements while also providing powerful metadata management and video trimming tools as part of the publishing process. Zype provides tools to easily update video titles, descriptions, keywords and even the duration of the video clip being posted as part of its offering, which allows customers to perfectly curate their videos for social sharing as part of the publishing process.

Zype understands the vital need for businesses to reach audiences through social media and this new feature makes it easier than ever. Zype's continued support toward building the best video platform for integrated social media sharing sets the company apart, from live multicasting to Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, and Twitter, to new tools like Publish VOD to Facebook.

To learn more about publishing video on Facebook with Zype, please visit: https://www.zype.com/blog/whats-new-at-zype-the-easiest-way-to-publish-videos-on-facebook

Share This: Now you can push on-demand video directly to Facebook with @Zype 's platform for video distribution and management infrastructure. #NABShowNY

About Zype

Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE Zype

