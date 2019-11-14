Published Clinical Success for Bioness StimRouter Peripheral Nerve Stimulator

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading provider of the advanced, clinically supported StimRouter® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator, announced a publication entitled "Prospective Case Series on the Use of Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Focal Mononeuropathy Treatment" in the journal Pain Management on November 6, 2019. Drs. Chakravarthy, Oswald, and Shahi reported patient survey results that showed exceptional improvement in pain scores, activity, and quality of life by targeting chronic pain at its source.

In the award-winning poster from the 2019 North American Neuromodulation Society annual meeting, the initial survey results highlighted 39 patients with the tiny, percutaneous implant on 11 different peripheral nerves and an average of 71% pain reduction across all nerves. The recently published article further details that 18 centers were involved in implanting the surveyed patients and that many of the StimRouter PNS patients had already failed Spinal Cord Stimulation and Dorsal Root Ganglion stimulation. The authors also concluded that these patients saw an average of 72% improvement in their activity and 89% of patients who were taking opioids before implant saw at least a 50% reduction in their opioid use after using the PNS System.

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) technology is rapidly growing amongst clinicians and patients due to its minimally invasive nature and proven effectiveness at reducing pain and dependence on opioids for the 50 million Americans currently living with chronic pain . Bioness developed the StimRouter® to help patients with chronic pain due to peripheral nerve injury from trauma, surgical procedures, and stroke. StimRouter is the first FDA cleared, long-term, minimally invasive peripheral nerve stimulator indicated to treat chronic pain of a peripheral nerve origin.

"With tens of millions of Americans suffering from debilitating chronic pain, it is important that we continue to innovate and evaluate options for those who are not finding relief from traditional treatments," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO at Bioness. "We know that patients who are recovering from trauma and stroke, and receive the StimRouter, are returning to levels of quality of life before their nerve damage which inspires all of us at Bioness to continue to support education and advocacy for clinically proven technologies like the StimRouter."

About StimRouter® Neuromodulation System

StimRouter is approved by the FDA to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, excluding pain in the craniofacial region. StimRouter is a minimally invasive neuromodulation medical device consisting of a thin, implanted lead with conductive electrode, external pulse transmitter (EPT), and hand-held wireless patient programmer. Electrical signals are transmitted transdermally from the EPT through the electrode, down the lead to the target nerve. StimRouter is programmed at the direction of the physician to meet patient requirements but is controlled by the patient to address the patients' specific, changing pain management needs.

About Bioness Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com .

