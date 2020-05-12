Publishers Increase Revenue by over 1000% with SendtoNews Digital Video Platform

Official and premium video from SendtoNews has helped digital publishers deliver in a challenging time

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Publishers like Hearst, Tribune, New York Post and TribLIVE have found a new way to engage users and drive revenue during a turbulent time. By partnering with SendtoNews to supply their readers with premium, engaging and revenue generating video content, publishers have seen an over 1000% increase in revenue from SendtoNews in certain cases, while at the same time enhancing workflow and cost savings.

As audiences are spending more time online , SendtoNews has enabled publishers to not only keep their users engaged longer but generate more revenue by delivering video cost free from premium providers like the Associated Press, Bloomberg, MLB, Rolling Stone, Conde Nast, Variety, the NFL and over 100 others. Combined with the publisher's article editorial, the SendtoNews video platform delivers a contextually relevant experience for their readers alongside increased monetization from video advertising sold by STN. The resulting revenue is shared with the publisher.

SendtoNews is a lifeline to publishers looking for a turnkey digital video platform of content, technology and monetization. Publishers who have leveraged the entirety of the STN platform have yielded tremendous results in terms of engagement, revenue and cost savings. Year over year numbers show increases in revenue of over 1000% and over 20x growth in video viewership from SendtoNews.

Pittsburgh's TribLIVE, who saw a year over year increase of 215% in revenue and 202% in video impressions from SendtoNews, are thrilled with the platform's performance.

"It's never been more important to get accurate and up-to-date information to our audiences," said Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media, TribLIVE's parent company. "The Trib has been very pleased with the audience and revenue that our partnership with SendtoNews has brought, and the Smart Match technology has allowed us to target the information our readers are seeking. With its turnkey video platform, SendtoNews has transformed our ability to provide site-wide, contextually relevant video, making SendtoNews one of our most valued partners."

SendtoNews' goal has always been to deliver real solutions to help publishers improve their workflow with digital video while maintaining editorial integrity and enhancing user experience. The workflow enhancements have come in the form of an AI powered video player, which matches a publisher's written editorial with the video content in the STN library of over 600,000 videos. Another solution that has helped publishers deliver relevant and up-to-date video to their users is a player dedicated to COVID-19 Coverage, which automatically refreshes with the latest news every 20 minutes, delivering clips from STN's 5000+ daily videos. The player sees up to 10 million video plays per day, as publishers are eager to ensure their audience stays updated and informed.

"We want publishers to be able to offer the most current and relevant video content on their site to help their audience through turbulent times both to inform and to entertain," says SendtoNews CEO Matthew Watson . "We constantly strive to find ways to ensure that their users remain informed and engaged, while providing an enhanced source of revenue that is needed in the industry – now more than ever".

One example is SendtoNews' "Reliving Sports" initiative. SendtoNews worked with their league content partners like MLB, the NBA, NFL and PGA Tour to receive "Best Of" packages that include hundreds of pieces of video content, including the Washington Nationals 2019 World Series Run, Highlights of Michael Jordan's Career, the Top All-Time NFL Rookie Performances and much more. The content supplied to publishers lets them engage their audiences when league play is on hold, while offering an attractive destination for brands looking to allocate ad dollars previously earmarked for sports. Several Fortune 100 brands have already leveraged this content for their previously paused sports ad spend, and are now reaching local audiences in contextually relevant environments with a thirst for these videos.

"SendtoNews' Reliving Sports initiative is an amazing opportunity for any advertiser looking to reach audiences in trusted and brand friendly environments." Says Craig Sloan, EVP of Home Team Sports. "It provides a premium avenue for brands looking to capture the excitement, passion and emotional connection fans have to these memories while league play is on hold."

SendtoNews' initiatives in publisher-focused digital video content, technology and monetization solutions have yielded record viewership for the company and their publishers. In the recent release of March's US Comscore rankings, SendtoNews ranked 9th out of the top 100 digital video properties with nearly 600 Million views on desktop alone.

SOURCE SendtoNews