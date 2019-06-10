NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Publishing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910561/?utm_source=PRN



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global publishing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The publishing market consists of books, newspapers and magazines.

- The book publishing segment includes publishers of academic, professional, general and other (fictions, non-fiction etc) books. The market value of this segment refers to the domestic B2C sales of books only at the retail sales price (RSP).

- The newspaper segment is valued as the sum total of all revenues gained from the sale of newspapers including those gained through circulation, subscription (inc. online subscription), and advertising revenue.

- The magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from B2C sales of copies of their products, and does not include advertising revenues.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global publishing market had total revenues of $264,775.9m in 2018, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.5% between 2014 and 2018.

- The Books segment was the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $125,337.6m, equivalent to 47.3% of the market's overall value.

- Declines in this market are being driven by the contraction seen in the newspapers and magazines segments of the market. Newspapers are being impacted by the fall of advertising spend, both in print and digital form.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global publishing market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global publishing market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key publishing market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global publishing market with five year forecasts



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global publishing market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global publishing market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global publishing market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global publishing market?



