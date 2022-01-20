Publishing Market: 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Research Reports & Industry Analysis

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Publishing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 18.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 1%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 59% among the other regions. China is the key market for publishing. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their publishing offerings using innovative features to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc - In December 2019, the company partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - In April 2020, the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House

News Corp. - In January 2020, Tremor International Ltd acquired Unruly, News Corp's programmatic video marketplace.

Regional Market Outlook

The publishing market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China is a key market for publishing in APAC.

The growing adoption of technology in the education sector of rapidly emerging economies such as India and China will facilitate the publishing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Publishing Market Driver:

Growing impact of e-books:

The growing impact of e-books is one of the primary factors that is driving the publishing market growth. The publishing landscape and reading behavior has been reshaped by the emergence of e-books, smart devices, and online subscription models. Content publishing has become easier, quicker, and more economical. The ease of accessing multiple books at a time and the availability of e-books on e-commerce sites have contributed to the rapid adoption of e-books.

Publishing Market Trend:

Growing popularity of print on demand (POD):

The growing popularity of print on demand (POD) is one of the major publishing market trends that will impact market growth. With the increasing penetration of the Internet, publishing companies are focusing more on printing limited copies of new titles. The adoption of the POD model will help publishers reduce wastage and enable authors to print their work at a lesser cost by eliminating the requirement for large offset print runs.

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

