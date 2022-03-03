Publishing Market Size to Grow by USD 18.69 Billion | By Platform (traditional and digital) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

Mar 03, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK , March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is segmented by platform (traditional and digital) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Moreover, the Publishing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 18.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Platform (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Traditional:
The publishing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the traditional segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. However, Due to this increased affinity toward online-based news, Indian newspaper companies are investing in shifting their platforms to digital operations for gaining an audience. This is expected to lower the market share of the traditional publishing market in the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Digital
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Publishing Market includes the following core components:
- Content creation
- Production
- Post-production
- Programming
- Packaging
- Transmission and delivery
- End-user
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (traditional and digital) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)
- Key Companies- Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. among others
- Driver- Growing impact of E-books to drive the market
- Challenge- Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their publishing offerings using innovative features to compete in the market.
- Amazon.com Inc - In December 2019, the company partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing
- Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - In April 2020, the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House
- News Corp. - In January 2020, Tremor International Ltd acquired Unruly, News Corp's programmatic video marketplace.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Publishing Market Driver:
- Growing impact of E-books:
The publishing landscape and reading behavior has been reshaped by the emergence of e-books, smart devices, and online subscription models. Content publishing has become easier, quicker, and more economical. The ease of accessing multiple books at a time and the availability of e-books on e-commerce sites have contributed to the rapid adoption of e-books.
- Publishing Market Challenge:
- Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing:
The newspaper publishing market has benefitted from digital advertising, but only to a certain extent. The digital platform provides ample space for advertising, which has reduced its value and the revenue generated from it. For the newspaper publishers, profits earned from digital advertisements are far less than the losses in print advertising, resulting in overall negative revenue growth in advertising. This decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers is attributed to the drop in the number of classified advertising, which has shifted to the online platform with specialized websites providing different services. Therefore, some of the newspaper companies are planning to shift their business model completely to digital and cease print publications.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
|
Publishing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 18.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
-2.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Media Market
2.3.1 Content creation:
2.3.2 Production
2.3.3 Post-production
2.3.4 Programming
2.3.5 Packaging
2.3.6 Transmission and delivery
2.3.7 End-user
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Platform
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Platform
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform
5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
5.3.1 Print newspapers
5.3.2 Print book
5.3.3 Print magazine
Exhibit 18: Traditional publishing ($ billion)
Exhibit 19: Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 20: Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
5.4.1 E-books
5.4.2 Digital newspaper
5.4.3 Digital magazine
Exhibit 21: Digital publishing ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Digital - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Platform
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Platform
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing impact of e-books
8.1.2 Increase in Internet penetration and speed
8.1.3 Changing business dynamics of publishing industry
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing
8.2.2 Privacy and cybersecurity issues
8.2.3 Overcapacity and pricing pressures
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rise in number of indie and self-published authors
8.3.2 Growing popularity of POD
8.3.3 Interactive advertisements in print magazines
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.4 Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.5 Hachette Book Group Inc.
Overview
Product and service
Key news
Key offerings
10.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
Overview
Business segments
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.7 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.8 News Corp.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.9 Pearson Plc
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.10 RELX Plc
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.11 Springer-Verlag GmbH
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market Definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 95: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
