Publishing Market Size to Grow by USD 18.69 Billion | By Platform (traditional and digital) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

Segmentation by Platform (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Traditional:

The publishing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the traditional segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. However, Due to this increased affinity toward online-based news, Indian newspaper companies are investing in shifting their platforms to digital operations for gaining an audience. This is expected to lower the market share of the traditional publishing market in the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Digital

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Publishing Market includes the following core components:

Content creation

Production

Post-production

Programming

Packaging

Transmission and delivery

End-user

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (traditional and digital) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (traditional and digital) and Geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ) Key Companies- Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. among others

Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. among others Driver- Growing impact of E-books to drive the market

Growing impact of E-books to drive the market Challenge- Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their publishing offerings using innovative features to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc - In December 2019 , the company partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing

In , the company partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - In April 2020 , the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House

In , the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House News Corp. - In January 2020 , Tremor International Ltd acquired Unruly, News Corp's programmatic video marketplace.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Publishing Market Driver:

Growing impact of E-books:

The publishing landscape and reading behavior has been reshaped by the emergence of e-books, smart devices, and online subscription models. Content publishing has become easier, quicker, and more economical. The ease of accessing multiple books at a time and the availability of e-books on e-commerce sites have contributed to the rapid adoption of e-books.

Publishing Market Challenge:

Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing:

The newspaper publishing market has benefitted from digital advertising, but only to a certain extent. The digital platform provides ample space for advertising, which has reduced its value and the revenue generated from it. For the newspaper publishers, profits earned from digital advertisements are far less than the losses in print advertising, resulting in overall negative revenue growth in advertising. This decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers is attributed to the drop in the number of classified advertising, which has shifted to the online platform with specialized websites providing different services. Therefore, some of the newspaper companies are planning to shift their business model completely to digital and cease print publications.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Media Market

2.3.1 Content creation:

2.3.2 Production

2.3.3 Post-production

2.3.4 Programming

2.3.5 Packaging

2.3.6 Transmission and delivery

2.3.7 End-user

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform

5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.3.1 Print newspapers

5.3.2 Print book

5.3.3 Print magazine

Exhibit 18: Traditional publishing ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4.1 E-books

5.4.2 Digital newspaper

5.4.3 Digital magazine

Exhibit 21: Digital publishing ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Digital - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Platform

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing impact of e-books

8.1.2 Increase in Internet penetration and speed

8.1.3 Changing business dynamics of publishing industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing

8.2.2 Privacy and cybersecurity issues

8.2.3 Overcapacity and pricing pressures

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rise in number of indie and self-published authors

8.3.2 Growing popularity of POD

8.3.3 Interactive advertisements in print magazines

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.5 Hachette Book Group Inc.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.7 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 News Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 RELX Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.11 Springer-Verlag GmbH

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

