Publishing Market to grow by USD 19.2 Bn, Amazon.com Inc. and Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Springer Nature Switzerland AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV are among some of the major market participants.

The growing impact of e-books has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing might hamper the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Publishing Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 63% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the traditional category led the growth under the platform segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

By Platform

Traditional



Digital

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Publishing Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The publishing market report covers the following areas:

Publishing Market Size

Publishing Market Trends

Publishing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in the number of indie and self-published authors as one of the prime reasons driving the Publishing Market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Publishing Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the publishing market, vendors

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $19.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, Scholastic Corp., Springer Nature Switzerland AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

