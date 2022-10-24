Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January−September 2022 on 3 November 2022

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor News 24 October 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January−September 2022 will be published on Thursday, 3 November 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report on Thursday, 3 November 2022, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EET) at Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and CFO Mikko Kettunen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast and conference call

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EET). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EET).

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call by registering beforehand on the following link: https://call.vsy.io/access-8279

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Interim Report published The news conference,

conference call

and live webcast Recorded webcast

available EET (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 12.00 CET (Paris, Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 11.00 GMT (London) 06.00 08.00 10.00 EDT (New York) 02.00 04.00 06.00

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

