Publix becomes top United Way corporate donor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide and Publix Super Markets Inc. announced today the Southeast-based supermarket chain ranks No.1 in charitable giving to United Way. Publix associates pledged $38.6 million to United Way in the company's most recent workplace campaign, and Publix Super Market Charities donated $25 million, bringing the total contribution to $63.6 million.

Publix is one of 52,000 companies — including more than half of the Fortune 500 — that partner with United Way to solve the most challenging local issues. The $63.6 million is being distributed among the 109 local United Ways in Publix' seven-state market of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The contributions will advance local United Way efforts to improve health and wellness of individuals, early education and financial stability in the communities Publix serves.

"Publix and its associates share United Way's belief in building strong communities, which is why it's no surprise to see Publix become our largest corporate donor," said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "On behalf of everyone at United Way, I want to thank Publix for being incredible community citizens."

"We're honored to be recognized as United Way's No. 1 Global Corporate Leader," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in the benefit of giving to United Way because the funds raised support the critical needs of the community through local agencies. I'm proud of our associates for continuing the legacy of giving Mr. George exemplified."

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com.

About Publix Super Markets Charities

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as "Mr. George," believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the Foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit www.publixcharities.org

