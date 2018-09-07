Publons Announces the World's Largest Cross-Publisher Celebration of Peer Reviewers

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publons, a Clarivate Analytics company and the peer review platform for researchers, today announced the winners of the Publons Peer Review Awards - highlighting global researchers for both the quality and quantity of their peer reviews.

The awards honor the best in class for peer review over the past year and are broken down into the following categories: top 1% of reviewers in their field; top quality reviewers; top reviewers for top journals; top-handling editors.

In addition, this year a new community-choice award has been added for early-career researchers' exceptional contribution to peer review with a prize of US$1,500. This peer-nominated and voted award recognizes an individual who has been influential in the realm of peer review, or has significantly contributed to improving the system.

Andrew Preston, Managing Director at Publons, said: "Congratulations to all of this year's winners. Peer review is the cornerstone of science and raising the profiles of the experts defending the quality and integrity of our research is vital. This week is Peer Review Week, a global event celebrating the essential roles all peer reviewers play in maintaining scientific quality - so what better week to announce our winners."

The theme for this year's Peer Review Week focuses on helping the world to understand and foster diversity and inclusion in peer review. By focusing on both the quality and quantity of researchers' efforts, the Publons Peer Review Awards are not bound by geographical or educational borders, but rather honor the rich dimensions of diversity within the peer reviewing community.

Details on the winners

- More than 6,000 reviewers have been awarded this year

- Reviewers come from more than 2,000 Institutions* in 100 different countries

- Around 230,000 reviews for nearly 10,000 different journals

- Reviewers covering subject fields as diverse as astrophysics to tourism

Publons has also garnered support for the awards from key industry players, which include Sage, Wiley and Cambridge University Press.

Tessa Picknett, Executive Director, STM, SAGE added: "To retain a sustainable scholarly publishing industry we need greater recognition of the value of robust peer review. It's great to see that Sage's reviewers are getting due recognition for their review efforts via the Publons Peer Review Awards."

*For more details on the awards and to see if you have any winners at your institution, visit (https://publons.com/).

Follow #SentinelsofScience online to follow the discussions.

Award Methodology

Publons Award methodology can be found here.

Early-Career Researcher (ECR) award: Award nominations closed on 1 August 2018; Publons staff reviewed and vetted all submissions. Together with Publons' staff, Managing Director, Andrew Preston selected the top six reviewers put forward for the Award. The peer review community voted for the researcher most deserving of the award. The ultimate winner was hand-picked by a panel at Clarivate Analytics, taking into consideration the community votes, and the nominees' contribution to the peer review system.

Winner: Xinyan Huang, for being an "active, careful, enthusiastic, constructive and responsible reviewer," (as described in his nomination) with a long list of peer review awards to prove it. He's won Publons Peer Review Awards for his field in the past two years, as well as Springer's Jack Watts award in 2015 for the quality, depth, number, and timeliness of his reviews. Huang was also recognized for the Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing by eight different Elsevier Journals. Huang received his Ph.D. at Imperial College London in 2016 and is now an Assistant Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Celebrate your institution's standing as a global leader in peer review

Visit our press toolkit

Webinar - learn how to peer review with confidence

Register today for Publon's free one-hour webinar.

About Publons

Publons works with researchers, publishers and research institutions to speed up science and research by harnessing the power of peer review. Publons Reviewer Recognition Service integrates with journals' review submission systems to offer researchers evidence of their previously-hidden review contributions. Publons, founded in 2013 and now part of Clarivate Analytics, has offices in Wellington, New Zealand and London, UK. For more information, please visit www.publons.com.

Follow Publons on Facebook and Twitter.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

SOURCE Publons

Related Links

https://publons.com

