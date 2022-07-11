Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market to Record 3.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Drivers, Threats & Landscape - Exclusive Market Forecast Report by Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size is expected to grow by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is the increasing number of pubs and bars. The growing concept of socializing at bars and pubs among urban youth is expected to drive the market. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have increased the number of bars and pubs. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium beverages have led to the emergence of premium bars and pubs. The growth in infrastructure like new airports and expressways in developing countries encourage the restaurant and hotel chains to establish rooftop bars and pubs. However, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services will be a major challenge for the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market during the forecast period. Food items found in bars and pubs contain large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additivities. Therefore, such foods are perceived to be unhealthy by some consumers. This, in turn, increases the risk of various lifestyle-borne diseases.
To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Request a Sample Report
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio report extensively covers pubs, bars, and nightclubs market segmentation by product (beverages and foods) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Product Landscape
- The pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market share growth in the beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac, coupled with stiff government regulations related to distribution and import, are major factors influencing the segment growth.
- The increase in the demand for craft beer, premium alcoholic drinks, and imported brands is expected to drive the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.
Geography Landscape
- 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
- The UK and France are the key markets for pubs, bars, and nightclubs in Europe. Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure on leisure activities will facilitate the pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Vendor Analysis
The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- Accor S.A.
- Attaboy
- Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd
- Floreria Atlantico
- J D Wetherspoon plc
- Kings Head Pub
- Maybourne Hotel Group.
- Mitchells and Butlers plc
- The Atlas
- The Clumsies
- To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
- The bowling center's market share is expected to increase by USD 2.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%.
- The gym and health clubs' market share is expected to increase by USD 101.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%.
|
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 24.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.60
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accor S.A., Attaboy, Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd, Floreria Atlantico, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Maybourne Hotel Group., Mitchells and Butlers plc, The Atlas, and The Clumsies
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accor S.A.
- Attaboy
- Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd
- Floreria Atlantico
- J D Wetherspoon plc
- Kings Head Pub
- Maybourne Hotel Group.
- Mitchells and Butlers plc
- The Atlas
- The Clumsies
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article