Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market to Record a CAGR of 4.28% by 2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2026

The Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market value is set to grow by USD 24.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the key factors driving growth in the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is the increasing number of pubs and bars. The growing concept of socializing at bars and pubs among urban youth is expected to drive the market. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have increased the number of bars and pubs. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium beverages have led to the emergence of premium bars and pubs. The growth in infrastructure like new airports and expressways in developing countries encourage the restaurant and hotel chains to establish rooftop bars and pubs.

The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services will be a major challenge for the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market during the forecast period. Food items found in bars and pubs contain large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additivities. Therefore, such foods are perceived to be unhealthy by some consumers. This, in turn, increases the risk of various lifestyle-borne diseases. Home-cooked meals are more economical and nutritional compared to dining out/takeaway foods. Home-cooked food also has more nutritional value, as fresh, perishable, hygienic, and uncontaminated ingredients are used. Home-cooked food is likely to impede the market's growth, as consumers are increasingly becoming more health-conscious.

The pubs, bars and nightclubs market report is segmented by Product (beverages and foods) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market share growth by the beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac, coupled with stiff government regulations related to distribution and import, are major factors influencing the segment growth. The increase in the demand for craft beer, premium alcoholic drinks, and imported brands is expected to drive the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accor S.A.



Attaboy



Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd

Floreria Atlantico



J D Wetherspoon plc



Kings Head Pub



Maybourne Hotel Group.



Mitchells and Butlers plc



The Atlas



The Clumsies

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 24.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accor S.A., Attaboy, Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd, Floreria Atlantico, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Maybourne Hotel Group., Mitchells and Butlers plc, The Atlas, and The Clumsies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

