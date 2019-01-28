Puckett Joins First Bank & Trust Company Mortgage Team

Puckett has 14 years of banking experience, most recently from Farm Credit of the Virginias, ACA. He is a 2003 graduate of Emory & Henry College, and has completed several courses at Farm Credit University. In his new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Puckett will assist with loan production and mortgage administration for southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee. In addition to his operational and administrative duties, Puckett will also be originating mortgages out of the Mortgage Division office located at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

"Andy is knowledgeable and experienced in the mortgage industry," stated Richard Buchanan, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Division Manager at First Bank & Trust Company. "He is committed to the needs of our customers, and will be a great addition to our mortgage team."

Puckett serves on the Virginia Highlands Airport Authority as Treasurer. He also serves on the Washington County Agricultural Advisory Committee. He and his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Whitten and Camden, reside in Glade Spring, Virginia.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com

