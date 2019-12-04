PUCN Approves 1,190 Megawatts of New Solar Energy, 590 Megawatts of Additional Energy Storage

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) today approved NV Energy's Integrated Resource Plan, which will bring an additional 1,190 megawatts of new solar renewable energy projects to Nevada – enough to power 230,000 homes – and an additional 590 megawatts of energy storage capacity.

All three projects will be located in southern Nevada and are expected to be completed and serving customers by January 1, 2024. With the addition of these new projects, NV Energy will also meet the commitment made to customers last year to double its renewable energy.

"Today's decision brings the environmental and price benefits of low-cost solar energy to our customers – and the addition of energy storage capabilities allows us to extend the benefits of renewable energy to times when the sun is not shining," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be delivering a renewable energy vision to our customers that also supports Nevada's economic and sustainability goals."

In April, Senate Bill 358 was signed into law by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak requiring Nevada energy providers to achieve a 50 percent renewable energy portfolio standard (RPS) by 2030 – a change that NV Energy fully supported and is one step closer to satisfying with these projects.

The three new solar energy projects and three related energy storage resources will create more than 3,000 construction period jobs using union labor. This will ensure the highest quality construction is used in delivering these projects so they can serve Nevada's energy needs for the long term.

NV Energy signed its first renewable power purchase agreement in the 1980s and has since prided itself on making renewable energy development a priority. The company exceeded Nevada's current renewable energy requirement for the ninth straight year in 2018.

Today's newly approved projects will be added to NV Energy's current portfolio of 57 geothermal, solar, hydro, wind, biomass and supported rooftop solar projects both in service and under development.

The three new projects are:

Arrow Canyon Solar Project - 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic project with a 75 megawatt – 5 hour battery storage system. The project will be located in Clark County, NV , 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas on the Moapa Band of Paiutes Indian Reservation. It is being developed by EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 gigawatts of developed projects and 10 gigawatts under service contracts.

Southern Bighorn Solar & Storage Center – 300 megawatt solar array that includes a 135 megawatt-4 hour Li-Ion battery energy storage system. The project will be built in Clark County, NV on the Moapa River Indian Reservation about 30 miles north of Las Vegas . It is being developed by 8minute Solar Energy, the largest independent developer of solar PV and storage projects in the United States , with over 15 gigawatts of solar and storage under development in California , the Southwest, Texas , and the Southeast, with more than 2 gigawatts of solar power plants now in operation.

Gemini Solar + Battery Storage Project - 690 megawatt solar photovoltaic array coupled with a 380 megawatt AC battery storage system. The project will be located in Clark County, NV 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas on approximately 7,100 acres of federally-owned land under the management of the Bureau of Land Management. It is being developed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners in collaboration with Arevia Power , who are managing the development phases of the project. Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management.

About NV Energy

NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.4 million customers throughout Nevada and more than 50 million tourists annually. NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, do business as NV Energy. NV Energy is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.

SOURCE NV Energy

Related Links

http://www.nvenergy.com/

