Puerto Rico Golf Courses, Resorts Prepare For Tourism Resumption On July 15

Some Island golf courses only allowed member play when they reopened on May 26. Since then, the majority now welcome public play, including Royal Isabela, Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico (home of Coco Beach Golf Club), El Legado, Deportivo del Oeste, and more. The St. Regis Bahia Beach is allowing public play on weekdays, reserving Friday-Sunday and holidays for resort guests and members.

TPC Dorado Beach and Palmas Athletic Clubs are currently limiting play to members and their guests only. El Conquistador is the only Island course not currently open. To discover specific details for any Puerto Rico golf course, call them directly at the numbers listed below.

Learn more about visiting Puerto Rico at DiscoverPuertoRico.com, including:

Puerto Rico golf courses require safeguards to enhance safe recreation, including staff using personal protective gear, sanitizing golf carts and the Pro Shop common areas, and much more.

Puerto Rico's golf courses are located throughout the Island with several in northeastern Puerto Rico near capital San Juan. The Island is an enchanting destination where history, culture, gastronomy, nightlife, beaches, and natural wonders abound. It requires no passport for American citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency, and is the air hub of the Caribbean. There are more than 4,000 restaurants, and the lodging venues range from top hospitality brands to being named a top 10 Airbnb world destination.

The Island's golf venues include:

TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes) – 787-626-1020

Costa Caribe (27) – 787-812-2650

Fort Buchanan (9) – 787-707-3980

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (36) – 787-888-6000

Rio Bayamon (18) – 787-740-1419

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve/Coco Beach (36) – 787-657-2000

The St. Regis Bahia Beach (18) – 787-809-8000

Caguas Real (18) – 787-653-1573

Royal Isabela (18) – 787-609-5888

Deportivo del Oeste (18) – 787-851-8880

Palmas Athletic Club (36) – 787-656-3000

Punta Borinquen (18) – 787-890-2987

El Legado (18) – 787-866-8894

El Conquistador (18) – 787-863-1000

For more information on Island golf courses, resorts, and other destination attractions along with Puerto Rico's new health and safety guidelines visit: DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

Contact: Dan Shepherd

[email protected]

(703) 403-5317

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico