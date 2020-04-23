Puerto Rico Welcomes Back Q Link Wireless to Connect You to Loved Ones, Work and Emergency Services

New subscribers can bring their own phones and get/be welcomed to the Q Link Wireless family with a bonus of 5GB for a total of 8GB available until April 30. Act now to call loved ones, stream videos and connect to the world.

"Q Link Wireless is thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico," explains Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "Families who participate in government programs should be aware of this benefit that allows them to reach loved ones, medical services and employers for free every month."

More than 43 percent of families on the island receive nutrition assistance and participate in government programs. Having a phone is now a right to ensure safety, connection and peace of mind. With Q Link Wireless providing reliable service with no monthly phone bills, Puerto Rico can continue to thrive.

"Q Link Wireless is guided by a mission to connect our subscribers to loved ones, employers and medical services," says Asad. "We are thrilled to have Puerto Rico join the Q Link family and connect to the world."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers.

