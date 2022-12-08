Puffin Drinkwear Announces Appointment of Scott Allan to Lead the Company as its Interim CEO

Allan joins the Puffin Drinkwear team at its Bend, Oregon, headquarters today

BEND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffin Drinkwear , makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, announced today that Scott Allan is being brought on as interim CEO starting immediately. Allan brings to Puffin Drinkwear extensive experience in domestic and international growth, fundraising, marketing, corporate development, and commercializing innovative new products.

- Puffin Drinkwear makes personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear

The selection of Allan was based on his significant experience in the outdoor products industry. He has over 25 years of experience working with growth-stage businesses and product lines. In prior operating roles, Allan led Hydro Flask from June 2012 to February 2020, initially as President & CEO and following its acquisition by Helen of Troy as SVP & Global GM. During this time, Hydro Flask grew from a $3 million, 14-person water bottle company into a brand twice named to the Inc 500, Outside Magazine's Top 100 Places to Work, and REI's Category Vendor Partner of the Year, and became the #1 water bottle brand in Sporting Goods, Outdoors and Natural Foods. In addition, Allan was named the 2015 EY Pacific Northwest Entrepreneur of the Year in Consumer Products.

Tyrone Hazen, Puffin Drinkwear founder and president, expressed confidence in Allan's position, "Scott is a remarkable leader who has been responsible for great success in the outdoor products industry and has certainly left his mark on the community. His past experience and business-savvy mindset make him the ideal candidate to take our company to the next level. I'm excited to have Scott at the helm to ensure that Puffin Drinkwear continues to grow and bring Fun Together."

Allan serves on the board of directors of Rumpl, the Portland, OR outdoor blanket brand, the board of directors of Cubii, the Chicago, IL home fitness brand, and is the lead advisory board member for Lotus Sustainables, a Carlsbad, CA reusable shopping cart bag and produce bag brand. Scott also volunteers in the Oregon State University – Outdoor Products degree program. In addition, he is a Board member and Chairs the Development Committee of Camber Outdoors, a national nonprofit supporting active-outdoor industries' workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to lead this special Bend-based company," said Scott Allan. "I'm excited to work with the founders and the creative and talented team that were given the incredible opportunity to reinvent a tired category, build a global brand, and deliver on Puffin Drinkwear's mission to spark joy and do good together."

Based in Bend, Oregon, Puffin Drinkwear launched in 2018 and quickly gained traction online and in retail, now on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I, Bass Pro Shops, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands.

Media Contact:

Bri Rios

[email protected]

303-519-0883

SOURCE Puffin Drinkwear