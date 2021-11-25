Puffy Is Voted Best Mattress To Buy Online

The Puffy product offering includes both memory foam and hybrid mattresses that have been crafted and designed in the USA. Their distinctive cloud-like feel is a result of premium quality foams and materials, which have been certified and sourced from the USA. The unique feel of Puffy's products has garnered wide-ranging praise from industry experts and earned them the title of America's most comfortable mattress .

The Puffy Lux Hybrid, the brand's most popular mattress, has been awarded Best Mattress For Side Sleepers With Back Pain 2021 by Forbes, Best Gel Mattress 2021 by CNet, and more. Their flagship model, the Puffy Mattress, has also been awarded Best Foam Mattress For Back Sleepers 2021 by Sleepopolis.

The much-awaited Puffy Black Friday Mattress Sale is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a mattress that is meant to truly improve sleep. In fact, the Puffy mission is to ensure every American is able to experience the life-changing benefits of better sleep. In line with this, they include Healthcare, Military, Teachers & Student discounts, to ensure they're empowering those in the community who truly need it.

According to Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan, 'It's our premium formulation of memory foam that makes our mattresses so different. We've spent years perfecting our design to strike the perfect balance between a comfy feel and supportive properties that make for a better night of sleep'.

Any purchase of a Puffy product comes with guaranteed benefits that include a 101-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, free shipping, and flexible financing options.

About Puffy

Puffy is a mattress company currently operating in the United States and Canada. The Puffy team is committed to developing the most luxurious mattresses, bedding, and bedroom furniture that you can buy online.

Puffy has been featured on The Talk and was recently awarded Best Mattress of 2022. For more information, visit https://puffy.com .

