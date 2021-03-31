Puget Sound Energy Selects Landis+Gyr for Smart Street Lighting Controls

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) have agreed to a contract that adds street light control capabilities to the utility's smart grid and AMI program.

Using Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® AMI network, PSE plans to deploy 25,000 street light controllers over the next five years. The smart controllers will perform a variety of functions, including control of lighting intensity to boost energy efficiency and metered billing of street lights using the metrology in controllers.

As part of the agreement, Landis+Gyr will host the street light control software used to program, monitor, and control the lights. Billing data will be processed through the utility's meter data management system.

"Intelligent street light control presents another way utilities can leverage Landis+Gyr's Gridstream Connect platform to manage assets more efficiently, strengthen network performance and cost-effectively add sensing and monitoring across the distribution system," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry and Growth at Landis+Gyr.

With the ability to measure consumption using the billing-grade metrology in the street light controller, PSE will be able to more effectively gauge the energy being consumed and also use adaptive controls to lower power consumption in identified locations and during specific times of day.

Landis+Gyr's smart lighting solution is part of the Gridstream Connect comprehensive IoT platform. Built on a leading-edge smart grid network that connects intelligent devices, such as meters and sensors, across the utility distribution system, Gridstream Connect leverages hardware, software, and application development to provide a strong and flexible platform for smart city and utility IoT applications.

About PSE

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. We're the state's largest utility, supporting more than 1.1 million electric customers and nearly 900,000 natural gas customers. For more about us and what we do, visit pse.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

Contact

Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

320-307-7486

SOURCE Landis+Gyr