Puget Sound Organizations Partner to Deliver Free Technology Education for Refugees

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a leading coding education company, today announces a partnership with Jewish Family Service and Community Credit Lab to provide free computer programming education for local refugees. The program's first five participants start the Coding Dojo 14-week bootcamp today, where they will learn web fundamentals including HTML and CSS, as well as three full computer programming stacks. Tuition is covered by scholarships provided by Coding Dojo.

While the participants progress through the curriculum, Jewish Family Service will provide comprehensive employment case management support, access to professional mentors, and a living stipend throughout the duration of the program.

"We are excited to work with Coding Dojo and Community Credit Lab to help our clients get the job training they need for new employment opportunities," said Jewish Family Service CEO Rabbi Will Berkovitz. "The program aligns with our goal of helping refugees gain greater self-sufficiency as they make a new home in this country."

To help the students build credit, Community Credit Lab is providing 0% interest loans to support a portion of the living expenses incurred during the bootcamp program. These loans were designed in partnership with Jewish Family Service with final approval on all loan terms by the program participants.

"We're focused on removing barriers that force people with fewer resources to pay more to access capital and economic prosperity," said Community Credit Lab Chief Investment Officer Sandhya Nakhasi. "Supporting underserved communities to access the skills needed to succeed in our current economy is an essential component of reducing the economic disparities we see locally and nationally."

The new program aims to be a model for communities to create economic mobility opportunities and pivotal social safety nets for refugees and immigrants. This launch is the first phase of the program and the three organizations will continue to gather stakeholders and funding for additional cohorts based on learnings and programmatic results.

"Many refugees already have high levels of knowledge and experience but are hampered in their home countries by inefficient or broken systems," said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang. "We are committed to empowering refugees and other underserved communities so they can participate in the digital economy."

Companies or individuals who are interested in getting involved can contact the three organizations via their websites.

About Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family helps vulnerable individuals and families in the Puget Sound region achieve well-being, health and stability. Core services include financial assistance for people with critical food, housing, and medical needs; refugee resettlement and integration; trauma-informed counseling; case management; and a food bank. To learn more or get involved, please visit www.jfsseattle.org.

About Community Credit Lab

Community Credit Lab exists to fill gaps and support the removal of barriers to economic equity in King County and the Pacific Northwest. The organization provides capital to underserved communities on their terms by collaborating to design and implement affordable loan products. For more information, please visit www.communitycreditlab.org.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading technology education company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in ten US cities, as well as a part-time online program. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com.

