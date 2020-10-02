"Puget Sound veterinarian announces the release of his tell-all memoir, Journeying Well"

At fifty-eight, Tim thought most of the hardships he would face in life were behind him and he was ready to seek romance. Fourteen years prior he had suffered a painful divorce that left him raising his six children alone. He met someone who seemed to be the woman of his dreams. Over the next two years, she was in and out of his life. But by the end of 2015, they were discussing marriage and Tim felt blissful. What he saw through her window just a week later catapulted Tim into the darkest year of his life: a year bookended by a month in a treatment center and a month in jail. His shame became public when the county newspaper displayed his photograph and details (some correct and some inaccurate) of his recent infractions. Journeying Well is the compelling memoir of a respected veterinarian, upstanding community member, and dedicated father who learned how to heal (by seeking professional help) and to thrive (by seeking out mountaintops for solace) despite devastating romantic betrayal and alcoholism.

Readers are calling this book, "riveting," "thought provoking," and "inspiring."

"I was an utterly lost and broken man [as] I entered the recovery center. I wasn't sure I could be fixed, and I wasn't sure I wanted to try. All I was sure of was wanting the pain to stop. I came to get away from the world. I would have traveled even further if I could have escaped from myself. But I could not," writes author Cavanagh.

"It is possible to heal the wounded soul. Tim's touching story is proof," says Dr. Irene Simpson.

"Tim's story is an example [that] we can all emerge victorious. This book should be on everyone's bookshelf," writes author Helen Thayer.

Dr. Tim Cavanagh has been healing animals and nurturing their humans for the past forty years. He is a proud father and grandfather. Tim has traveled extensively, and is an avid reader, skilled craftsman, Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and longtime community volunteer. He loves nature, turning to the mountains for solace and inspiration. Learn more: https://journeyingwell.blogspot.com

