Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019

BEIJING, October 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) ("Puhui" or the "Company"), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth ("HNW") individuals and corporate clients, today announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2019. The Company will file these results today on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this press release are in USD unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues for the year ended June 30, 2019 were $3.2 million , a decrease from the prior year due to lower one-time fees. The Company implemented a proactively conservative investment strategy on behalf of its clients in the first half of calendar 2019 due to uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook for the year.

were , a decrease from the prior year due to lower one-time fees. The Company implemented a proactively conservative investment strategy on behalf of its clients in the first half of calendar 2019 due to uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook for the year. The Company continues to maintain a sizable client base. As of June 30, 2019 , 990 high-net worth individuals ("HNW") have transacted with the company.

, 990 high-net worth individuals ("HNW") have transacted with the company. As of June 30, 2019 , the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately $23.0 million under management.

, the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately under management. Current financial products consist of 25 financial products, four of which are self-developed and 21 are issued by third-party institutions.

Continued to expand its strategic cooperation with a well-known investment manager, Yingke Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Yingke").

Puhui had approximately $2.0 million of cash and approximately $7.4 million of working capital as of June 30, 2019 .

Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "Puhui continued to service a greater total number of high net worth clientele despite challenges in the macro-economic environment that impacted our financial results for the year, particularly in the first half of calendar 2019. This uncertainty was due to a variety of factors, including a slowdown in growth, rising deflationary pressure, and trade concerns driven by geo-political concerns. This led to general credit tightening throughout the domestic China market, however we have seen this alleviate in recent months as credit growth has accelerated. Our service is predicated on providing prudent financial counsel to individual clients and building a loyal client base with long-term relationships. During uncertain times in the market, we feel that this represents an opportunity for Puhui to distinguish itself from competitors. With access to global markets as a public company, we believe Puhui is well-positioned to diversify its product offering for HNW clientele. We remain focused on utilizing our existing partnerships, such as with Yingke, to provide access to a broader base of investors where we can prove that our long-term investment philosophy can gain traction over time."

Market Commentary

Mr. Ji continued, "We remain very bullish on the long-term indicators surrounding China's wealth management industry, along with Puhui's position as a versatile manager able to provide comprehensive products and services at a competitive rate for a broad audience. According to Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report 2019, the world's wealthiest 10% hold assets over USD $109,400, with over 100 million individuals who make that threshold residing in China (and is the fastest growing globally). Our target customer base are HNW individuals averaging over USD $200,000. We believe the long-term drivers remain strong and our focus on middle-class family investment through diversified products leave the Company well positioned."

Financial Review

Wealth Management

Since fiscal year 2017, Puhui's core business has been the marketing of financial products to high-net-worth clients and small and medium enterprises in China . As a growing independent wealth management service provider, the Company maintains a sizable client base, consisting of 990 clients as of June 30, 2019 (282 of which have purchased products the Company markets more than once).

Asset Management

Starting in June 2017 , Puhui also launched its in-house asset management business. As of June 30, 2019 , the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately US$23.0 million under management.

Revenues

The Company categorizes revenues into third party revenues and related party revenues. Related party revenues consist primarily of recurring management fees paid by limited partnership funds where the Company serves as general partner.

Overall, total revenues were $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 , compared to $4.1 million in the prior year. The overall decrease was mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions driven by the Company maintaining a cautious approach with its HNW clients due to uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook in fiscal year 2019.

Cost of Revenues

Puhui's cost of revenues consist of compensation paid to financial product development team members along with benefits. The Company's cost of revenues were $316,718 and $367,548 for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Cost of revenues remained largely consistent from year to year.

Operating Expense

The Company's operating expense increased to $5.7 million from $3.8 million in the prior year, largely due to an increase in salaries, rent and professional fees associated with public company costs, business expansion, and consulting fees.

Net Loss

Net loss for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $3.1 million , as compared to net income of $125,827 for the prior year, largely due to the higher operating expenses detailed above.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company has historically financed its operations primarily through cash flows from operations, additional capital contributions from shareholders and short-term advances from related parties.

For the year ended June 30, 2019 , the Company received approximately $8.0 million , net of expenses, from issuance of ordinary shares from its Nasdaq IPO.

, the Company received approximately , net of expenses, from issuance of ordinary shares from its Nasdaq IPO. The Company had approximately $2.0 million of cash and approximately $7.4 million of working capital as of June 30, 2019 and believes its current working capital is sufficient to support operations for the next twelve months.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Puhui is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products (including private equity and other diversified products and services) to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. On December 27, 2018, the Company's ordinary shares were listed and began trading listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (ticker: PHCF).

Additional information about Puhui can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.puhuiwealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China Adam Prior Lucy Ma (212) 836-9606 +86 10 5661 7012 aprior@equityny.com lma@equityny.com

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













For the Years Ended June 30,



2019

2018









REVENUES









Revenues $ 3,072,809 $ 2,808,346

Revenues - related parties

129,122

1,351,515

Sales taxes

(21,297)

(20,680)



Total revenues

3,180,634

4,139,181













OPERATING EXPENSES









Cost of revenues

(316,718)

(367,548)

Selling expenses

(2,005,367)

(1,500,572)

General and administrative expenses

(3,421,412)

(1,888,310)

Impairment loss

(5,628)

(78,984)



Total operating expenses

(5,749,125)

(3,835,414)









(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(2,568,491)

303,767









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)









Interest income

62,967

11,526

Other finance expenses

(206,081)

(128,112)

Other income (expenses), net

808

86,966



Total other expenses, net

(142,306)

(29,620)









(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(2,710,797)

274,147









PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES









Current

11,803

298,935

Deferred

380,302

(150,615)



Total income tax provision

392,105

148,320













NET (LOSS) INCOME

(3,102,902)

125,827









Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(645,716)

(349,519)









NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH $ (2,457,186) $ 475,346









NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (3,102,902) $ 125,827









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation adjustment

(271,194)

(34,199)













COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (3,374,096) $ 91,628









Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(672,272)

(350,314)









COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WELATH $ (2,701,824) $ 441,942









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES









Basic and diluted

10,793,017

10,000,000











EARNINGS PER SHARE









Basic and diluted $ (0.23) $ 0.05

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018







ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS









Cash $ 2,004,625 $ 4,809,040

Short-term investments

706,226

1,101,317

Accounts receivable

1,853,041

1,673,764

Accounts receivable - related parties

1,013,135

1,051,718

Other receivables

213,252

206,831

Loans receivable - related party

1,647,858

-

Prepaid expenses

1,278,133

265,138

Deferred offering costs

-

700,094



Total current assets

8,716,270

9,807,902









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

223,385

135,682









OTHER ASSETS









Long-term security deposits

384,860

-

Acquisition prepayment

2,447,259

416,761

Intangible asset, net

10,241

-

Long-term prepaid expenses

2,247,872

-

Deferred tax assets, net

347,195

782,911



Total other assets

5,437,427

1,199,672



















Total assets $ 14,377,082 $ 11,143,256









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Customer deposits $ - $ 250,529

Other payables and accrued liabilities

808,328

677,215

Other payables - related party

-

196,300

Deferred revenues

227,622

303,637

Taxes payable

10,512

356,440

Current portion of long-term debt

315,983

302,001



Total current liabilities

1,362,445

2,086,122









LONG-TERM DEBT

1,206,565

1,208,003















Total liabilities

2,569,010

3,294,125









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and

-

-



outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018





Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 49,000,000 shares authorized,

11,508

10,000



11,507,558 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding







as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively





Additional paid-in capital

21,911,045

14,613,119

Accumulated deficit

(9,221,341)

(6,764,155)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(251,958)

(7,320)



Total shareholders' equity attributable to controlling shareholders 12,449,254

7,851,644









Noncontrolling interests

(641,182)

(2,513)













Total shareholders' equity

11,808,072

7,849,131



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,377,082 $ 11,143,256

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended June 30,



2019

2018









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net (loss) income $ (3,102,902) $ 125,827

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in)









provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

135,939

78,514





Loss on disposal of property and equipment

78

280





Impairment loss on equity security

5,628

78,984





Loss from disposal of subsidiaries

32,641

-





Deferred tax provision (benefits)

380,302

(150,615)



Change in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable

(242,674)

(1,332,431)





Accounts receivable - related parties

-

(1,070,648)





Other receivables

(402,174)

114,479





Prepaid expenses

(932,928)

(139,496)





Long-term prepaid expenses

(2,248,912)

-





Customer deposit received (returned)

(233,541)

968,426





Other payables and accrued liabilities

156,724

177,776





Other payables - related party

(190,666)

199,834





Deferred revenues

(65,413)

309,102





Taxes payable

(426,597)

319,696







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(7,134,495)

(320,272)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sales of short-term invesements

365,462

-

Purchases of short-term investments

(24,347)

(1,913,794)

Loans receivable to related party

(1,661,514)

-

Acquisition prepayment

(2,042,460)

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(159,514)

(132,998)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

990

3,536

Purchase of intangible asset

(12,644)

-







Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(3,534,027)

(2,043,256)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Payment of deferred offerring costs

-

(712,696)

Payment of acquisition deposit

-

(424,263)

Capital contribution from shareholders

-

6,469,679

Short-term advances made to related parties

-

-

Short-term advances from related parties

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through IPO, net

8,032,912

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,537,184







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

8,032,912

6,869,904









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(168,805)

(19,854)









(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(2,804,415)

4,486,522









CASH, beginning of year

4,809,040

322,518









CASH, end of year $ 2,004,625 $ 4,809,040









SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for income tax $ 240,508 $ 27,722

Cash paid for interest $ 197,999 $ -









NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Fair value adjustment offsetting customer deposits with short-term investment $ - $ 713,568

Prepaid IPO costs to be net against IPO proceeds $ 733,478 $ -

