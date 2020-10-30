Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020
Oct 30, 2020, 16:01 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) ("Puhui" or the "Company"), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth ("HNW") individuals and corporate clients, today announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company also filed these results on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this press release are in USD unless otherwise noted.
Financial and Operating Highlights
- Revenues for the year ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $2.2 million, compared to approximately $3.2 million in the prior year.
- The Company continues to add incremental HNW clientele, with new HNW clients transacting with Puhui totaling 116 for the year ended June 30, 2020.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of five funds with an aggregate of approximately $21.6 million under management.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company maintained 7 offices based in Beijing (3), Shanghai, Suzhou, Qingdao and Hong Kong.
- On December 3, 2019, Puhui acquired 100% of the shares of Granville Financial Services Company Limited ("Granville") for HK$29,390,000, or approximately $3.8 million. The purpose of the acquisition of Granville is to expand the Company's operations outside of Mainland China into Hong Kong and take advantage of financial qualifications and licenses to broaden the Company's existing product portfolio.
- Puhui had approximately $0.7 million of cash and approximately $2.3 million of working capital as of June 30, 2020, as compared to approximately $2.0 million of cash and approximately $7.4 million of working capital as of June 30, 2019.
Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "There was a considerable impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business during the past fiscal year, as our offices remained closed between February and June 2020. Since that time, we have begun to see business return due to a combination of strong relationships with our customers along with demand for investment and financial planning expertise in China's wealth management industry following the pandemic. While it was a challenging period, we did take the opportunity to focus on operational improvements through providing our workforce with the ability to service clients remotely. We are in a stronger position today to handle any potential challenges in the future than prior to the pandemic."
Mr. Ji continued, "We believe that the fundamental aspects of our independent wealth management business have increased value in the current volatile market environment. HNW clientele across China are continuing to seek an independent advisor that provides access to several investment products without bias. At Puhui, we are solely focused on aligning our available products with whatever financial objectives our clients are seeking. Our acquisition of Granville in December 2019 represented our first entry into the international market, which increases our potential customer base over time. Our focus for the remainder of the year is to add new HNW customers that can take advantage of our product offering, and intend to be active in marketing as well as optimizing our branch network in the coming months."
Financial Review for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020
Wealth Management
- Since fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, Puhui's core business has been the marketing of financial products to HNW clients and small and medium enterprises in China. As a growing independent wealth management service provider, the Company maintains a sizable client base, consisting of 1,106 clients as of June 30, 2020 (495 of which have purchased products the Company markets more than once). This compares to 990 clients as of June 30, 2019, with 282 purchasing products more than once.
Asset Management
- Starting in June 2017, Puhui also launched its in-house asset management business. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's subsidiaries served as manager or general partner of five funds with an aggregate of approximately $21.6 million under management, compared to approximately $23.0 million under management as of June 30, 2019.
Revenues
- The Company categorizes revenues into third-party revenues and related-party revenues. Revenue mainly includes one-time commission, recurring services fees and recurring management fees. Related party revenues consist primarily of one-time commission fees we charged for our affiliates or management fees we received from fund/limited partnerships where the Company's subsidiaries serves as manager or general partner.
- Total revenues were approximately $2.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $3.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million. The overall decline was mainly due to the decrease in one-time commissions and recurring services fees as a result of the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed. Puhui's customers were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced their budgets for investment in 2020.
Cost of Revenues
- Puhui's cost of revenues consists of compensation paid to financial product development team members along with benefits. The Company's cost of revenues were $202,637 and $316,718 for the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively, a decrease of $114,081.As the Company experienced slower revenue growth and product distribution, cost of revenue decreased accordingly.
Operating Expense
- The Company's operating expenses increased to approximately $6.7 million from approximately $5.7 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately $1.0 million, largely due to an increase in general and administrative expenses. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to additional consulting fees for business development including the acquisition of Granville. As the Company acquired Granville in December 2019, Granville's general and administrative expenses and amortization of intangible assets were also included.
Net Loss Attributable to Puhui Wealth
- Net loss attributable to Puhui Wealth for the year ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $4.0 million, or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share based on 11.5 million weighted average number of ordinary shares, as compared to net loss of approximately $2.5 million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share based on 10.8 million weighted average number of ordinary shares for the year ended June 30, 2019.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
- The Company historically financed its operations primarily through cash flows from operations, additional capital contributions from shareholders and short-term advances from related parties. Going forward, the Company will rely on its cash flows from operations and may have to consider supplementing its available sources of funds through additional borrowings either from financial institutions in China or from its major shareholders.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of approximately $0.7 million, as compared to approximately $2.0 million as of June 30, 2019.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $2.3 million of working capital.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Beijing, China and founded in 2013, Puhui is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products (including private equity and other diversified products and services) to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. On December 27, 2018, the Company's ordinary shares were listed and began trading listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (ticker: PHCF).
Additional information about Puhui can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.puhuiwealth.com.
Additional Disclosure Concerning COVID-19
The impacts of COVID-19 on Puhui's business, financial condition, and results of operations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- The Company temporally closed its offices and implemented work-from-home policy beginning in February 2020, as required by relevant PRC regulatory authorities. We reopened our offices in June 2020 as the situation improved in China.
|
|
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
For the Years Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,481,980
|
$
|
3,052,371
|
Revenues - related parties
|
697,500
|
128,263
|
Total revenues
|
2,179,480
|
3,180,634
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Cost of revenues
|
(202,637)
|
(316,718)
|
Selling expenses
|
(1,517,968)
|
(2,005,367)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(4,977,537)
|
(3,427,040)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(6,698,142)
|
(5,749,125)
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
(4,518,662)
|
(2,568,491)
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
Interest income
|
74,824
|
62,967
|
Other finance expenses
|
(191,238)
|
(206,081)
|
Other income, net
|
126,858
|
808
|
Total other income (expenses), net
|
10,444
|
(142,306)
|
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
(4,508,218)
|
(2,710,797)
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
Current
|
-
|
11,803
|
Deferred
|
179,449
|
380,302
|
Total income tax provision
|
179,449
|
392,105
|
NET LOSS
|
(4,687,667)
|
(3,102,902)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(641,719)
|
(645,716)
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH
|
$
|
(4,045,948)
|
$
|
(2,457,186)
|
NET LOSS
|
$
|
(4,687,667)
|
$
|
(3,102,902)
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
159,935
|
(271,194)
|
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
$
|
(4,527,732)
|
$
|
(3,374,096)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(650,730)
|
(672,272)
|
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH
|
$
|
(3,877,002)
|
$
|
(2,701,824)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
|
Basic and diluted
|
11,507,558
|
10,793,017
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash
|
$
|
744,436
|
$
|
2,004,625
|
Short-term investments
|
515,729
|
706,226
|
Accounts receivables
|
454,411
|
1,853,041
|
Accounts receivables - related parties
|
1,138,498
|
1,013,135
|
Other receivables
|
100,302
|
213,252
|
Other receivables - related party
|
1,284,676
|
1,647,858
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,122,164
|
1,278,133
|
Total current assets
|
5,360,216
|
8,716,270
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
436,325
|
223,385
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
Long-term security deposits
|
422,783
|
384,860
|
Acquisition prepayment
|
-
|
2,447,259
|
Right-of-use assets
|
1,285,145
|
-
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
1,599,647
|
2,247,872
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
159,720
|
347,195
|
Intangible asset, net
|
918,787
|
10,241
|
Goodwill
|
1,864,053
|
-
|
Total other assets
|
6,250,135
|
5,437,427
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,046,676
|
$
|
14,377,082
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Acquisition payable
|
$
|
368,439
|
$
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,061,162
|
227,622
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
630,457
|
808,328
|
Other payables - related party
|
6,334
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
841,041
|
-
|
Financing lease liabilities - current
|
44,791
|
-
|
Taxes payable
|
86,656
|
10,512
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
25,835
|
315,983
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,064,715
|
1,362,445
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|
486,970
|
-
|
Financing lease liabilities - noncurrent
|
68,826
|
-
|
Long-term debt
|
1,145,825
|
1,206,565
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
1,701,621
|
1,206,565
|
Total liabilities
|
4,766,336
|
2,569,010
|
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Continued)
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
EQUITY
|
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and
|
-
|
-
|
outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 49,000,000 shares authorized,
|
11,508
|
11,508
|
11,507,558 shares issued and outstanding
|
as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
21,911,045
|
21,911,045
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(13,267,289)
|
(9,221,341)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(83,012)
|
(251,958)
|
Total equity attributable to controlling shareholders
|
8,572,252
|
12,449,254
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(1,291,912)
|
(641,182)
|
Total equity
|
7,280,340
|
11,808,072
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
12,046,676
|
$
|
14,377,082
|
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the Years Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(4,687,667)
|
$
|
(3,102,902)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
|
used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
269,812
|
135,939
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
795,912
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
-
|
78
|
Impairment loss on equity securities
|
-
|
5,628
|
Loss from disposal of subsidiaries
|
-
|
32,641
|
Gain from disposal of marketable securities
|
(5,271)
|
-
|
Loss from equity method investment
|
3,547
|
-
|
Deferred tax provision
|
179,449
|
380,302
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivables
|
1,356,454
|
(242,674)
|
Accounts receivables - related parties
|
(155,986)
|
-
|
Other receivables
|
93,383
|
(402,174)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
60,961
|
(932,928)
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
644,554
|
(2,248,912)
|
Accounts payable
|
(1,413)
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
847,265
|
(298,954)
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
41,609
|
156,724
|
Other payables - related parties
|
6,384
|
(190,666)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(752,682)
|
-
|
Taxes payable
|
165,353
|
(426,597)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(1,138,336)
|
(7,134,495)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|
178,237
|
365,462
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
(1,425)
|
(24,347)
|
Loans receivable to related party
|
-
|
(1,661,514)
|
Repayment from related parties
|
318,194
|
-
|
Acquisition prepayment
|
-
|
(2,042,460)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(288,372)
|
(159,514)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
990
|
Cash acquired from Granville, net of purchase price paid
|
125,365
|
-
|
Purchase of intangible asset
|
-
|
(12,644)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
331,999
|
(3,534,027)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through IPO, net
|
-
|
8,032,912
|
Financing lease liabilities
|
(24,984)
|
-
|
Principal payments of long-term debt
|
(309,450)
|
-
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(334,434)
|
8,032,912
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
|
(119,418)
|
(168,805)
|
INCREASE IN CASH
|
(1,260,189)
|
(2,804,415)
|
CASH, beginning of year
|
2,004,625
|
4,809,040
|
CASH, end of year
|
$
|
744,436
|
$
|
2,004,625
|
For the Years Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
$
|
-
|
240,508
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
192,312
|
197,999
|
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Prepaid IPO costs to be net against IPO proceeds
|
$
|
-
|
733,478
|
Initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|
$
|
2,091,977
|
-
|
Acquisition of Granville offset with prepayment
|
$
|
2,447,259
|
-
|
Acquisition of Granville with payables
|
$
|
368,439
|
-
|
Purchase of fixed asset with financing lease
|
$
|
139,566
|
-
