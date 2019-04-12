Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Hongtang Culture

BEIJING, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) ("Puhui" or the "Company"), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth individuals and corporate clients, today announced it has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Hongtang Culture Investment Co., Ltd. ("Hongtang Culture") on March 28,2019, to jointly offer asset allocation/management services that benefit clients of both firms and further enhance brand recognition.

The Company intends to cooperate with Hongtang Culture to jointly offer asset management services to each firm's collective clients. Hongtang Culture and Puhui are mainly serving high-net worth individuals, and with the cooperation, both companies can offer their clientele additional investment categories, with diversified channels of value-added products being provided by both parties.

Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are very pleased to begin working with Hongtang Culture, and feel that our clientele (largely high-net worth individuals) is very complementary in nature. We jointly believe that proper asset allocation is an effective means to reduce investment risk, and this information exchange and brand enhancement between two parties will lead to timely and efficient response to market changes, and in turn, lower our clients' investment risk. In the future, we intend to deepen this cooperation as well as seeking other mutually beneficial partnerships such as this in order to properly preserve and increase the wealth of our clients."

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. which is founded in 2013, and is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products (including private equity and other diversified products and services) to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. Puhui invested the unique "privatization of the partnership enterprise system" and applied full-shareholding to help employees for their Endogenous development. December 27, 2018, the Company listed in Nasdaq (ticker: PHCF), which is the first China's third-party wealth management company listed in the stock market.

Additional information about Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.puhuiwealth.com.

About Hongtang Culture Investment Co., Ltd.

Hongtang Culture Investment Co., Ltd. was established in 2015, which focused on THANG-GA research, drawing, works collection and market promotion. After years of development, high-net worth clients of Hongtang THANG-GA are spread throughout China. Hongtang served as a grand event for the opening of Guardian Art Center.

