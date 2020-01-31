Pulleez International Launches 'Pulleez Plus' Line of Ponytail Accessories for Natural Hair with Pharmapacks, LLC

"The Pulleez Plus line of hair accessories was inspired by the women in our company who have evolving and diverse hair needs," said Adam Berkowitz, Pharmapack's Chief Operating Officer. "With Pharmapack's and Pulleez's collective focus on serving the global beauty needs of multicultural women, we are thrilled to begin our new partnership in a common mission to deliver innovative, quality products."

Pulleez Plus ponytail accessories never lose elasticity, and the patented sliding system allows for both the perfect comfortable hold and easy removal to prevent breakage. The extended cord sizes allow for greater hair capacity than the original Pulleez, making them the perfect tools to create buns, pineapples, puffs and ponytails.

"Until now, creating voluminous puffs had its pitfalls," said Diana Wright, Pulleez co-founder and CEO. "The feedback from almost every woman with natural and curly hair that we talked to was that regular elastic bands quickly lost their elasticity, or they pop altogether. Most importantly, regular elastics require twisting and cause unnecessary breakage."

Pharmapacks is a leading e-commerce company with a proprietary tech platform that empowers brands with complete and logistics, fulfillment, marketing and sales solutions. Pharmapacks sells both direct-to-consumer on Pharmapacks.com and through its partner websites including Amazon, Walmart.com and eBay. The company also serves as a "launch pad" for emerging brands in hair, bath/body, beauty and wellness. These innovative brands have access to Pharmapack's e-commerce platform and consumer base, enabling them to focus on product research and development while Pharmapacks strategically sets competitive price points and builds a connection between the consumer and the brand.

Pulleez International, Inc. is the creator and manufacturer of Pulleez®, Sporteez® and SpexSlide® https://www.amazon.com/spexslide accessories. The original Pulleez products were created by a fashion show producer to quickly and gently hold models' hair up backstage at runway shows. Today, Pulleez International is a recognized leader in the luxury personal accessory market.

