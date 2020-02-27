Pulmodyne® acquires exclusivity to Naso-Flo® product line

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne, Inc. is now the U.S. Exclusive Master Distributor of the Naso-Flo®, and the new Naso-Flo2® product line.

The Naso-Flo is a single-use disposable nasopharyngeal airway device, that has a patented design with an O₂ Port as well as an integrated Capnography line. It also includes a built-in ventilation adaptor for easy connection between the Naso-Flo ® and a breathing system (or BVM). It is available in sizes 4.0, 5.0, 6.0, 7.0, 8.0, and 9.0mm. The Naso-Flo also has CE and FDA approval.

Pulmodyne is an ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer located in Indianapolis, IN. Pulmodyne focuses on distributing and manufacturing high-quality, disposable, respiratory products to the Prehospital and Acute Care Markets.

Contact Pulmodyne if you're a current user of the Naso-Flo, or interested in learning more at www.pulmodyne.com/contact-us

SOURCE Pulmodyne

Related Links

http://pulmodyne.com

