Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disease Overview

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is one of a group of rare and life-threatening diseases collectively known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). Each PH subgroup shares similar pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic approaches. The diseases are characterized by abnormal vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries and arterioles, vasoconstriction, and in situ thrombosis. This leads to increased pulmonary arterial pressure and localized hypertension, which can eventually result in heart failure.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780180/?utm_source=PRN







Market Snapshot



Label expansions beyond PAH and evidence championing polypharmacy drive market expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi leading.

Physicians indicate consistent prescribing across PH subgroups, with increasing adoption of combination therapies.

The combined disease burden of PH was close to 0.4 million in 2017.

Johnson and Johnson will dominate the market with new best-in-class drugs Opsumit and Uptravi amenable to combination use.

With limited sales forecast, further data are essential to consolidate niche pipeline drugs' clinical profiles.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780180/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

