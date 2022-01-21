Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Forecasts to 2026: Focus on Metered-dose Inhalers, Dry Powered Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers and Nebulizers

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pulmonary drug delivery systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% to reach US$56.942 billion by 2026, from US$40.929 billion in 2019.

The increasing prevalence of the chronic respiratory disease worldwide will drive the market growth of the pulmonary drug delivery systems market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people suffer from either acute or chronic respiratory conditions. Around 4 million people die prematurely from chronic respiratory diseases. In addition, nearly 235 million people suffer from asthma in the world and over 80% of the deaths due to Asthma occur in low and middle-income countries. The increasing incidence of such diseases will support the market growth as more patients will require the pulmonary drug delivery system for their treatment.



Increasing geriatric population

Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide will contribute to the market growth as they are more prone to chronic respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, tuberculosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc. which will surge the demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems in the market. According to the United Nations, in 2019, the geriatric population was 703 million persons, nationwide. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.



Health awareness

Furthermore, the growing health awareness and increasing investment in the healthcare and drug delivery industry by both public and private players are also expected to further fuel up the growth of the market. Also, the initiative taken by the governing bodies of various countries is increasing health awareness among the people. For instance, the National Asthma Control Program (NACP) by CDS, provides funds for educating asthma-affected patients. Such initiatives will encourage more patients to adopt pulmonary drug delivery systems for their treatment which will further strengthen the market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

By product, the dry powder inhalers (DPIs) segment is projected to hold a significant market share owing to the advantages such as short administration & preparation time, ease of use, and fewer irritant effects associated with the use of these inhalers. Geographically, North America holds a significant market share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, early adoption of the pulmonary drug delivery systems, and the surge in healthcare spending in the region. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market region owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, and rising urbanization in the region.



Growth Factors

Increase in the geriatric population

The increase in the geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the market growth of pulmonary drug delivery systems. According to COPD, about 1 in 7 older adults suffers from some of the other forms of lung disease. The geriatric population is more prone to chronic respiratory diseases as compared to the younger population which will increase the demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems in the market during the forecast period.



Restraints

Lack of awareness

The pulmonary drug delivery system is a relatively new system due to which not many patients are aware of the advantages of using this system which may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The patients, especially in the developing countries are unaware of the existence of this system due to which the demand for it is low in these countries. However, with the increasing awareness by both the public and private players the patients are expected to become aware and adopt these systems.

Competitive Insights

The market leaders for the pulmonary drug delivery systems market consist of Philips Respironics, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., 3M Healthcare, PARI GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilbert Technologies, and AstraZeneca PLC. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.



Segmentation:

By Product

Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Soft mist inhaler (SMI)

Nebulizers

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Companies Mentioned

Philips Respironics

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3M Healthcare

Healthcare PARI GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilbert Technologies

AstraZeneca PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ystsv1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets