Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 339.45 million, High Prevalence of Risk Factors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the market. Pulmonary edema is a leading cause of death among adults living in developing countries. Heart failure is one of the most common causes of cardiogenic pulmonary edema, which is a condition wherein the left ventricle is unable to pump the adequate volume of blood required to meet the needs of the body. Pulmonary edema is one of the leading causes of death in adults living in developing countries. Lung diseases can be caused by individuals that have been exposed to chemicals during industrial accidents. Trauma as a result of accidents can also cause pulmonary edema. Thus, the high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema market.

Market Segmentation

The cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease, cardiomyopathy, heart valve problems, and hypertension. Cardiogenic pulmonary edema is a result of increased pressure in the heart.

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of risk factors and increasing approval of drugs to treat pulmonary edema. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Apotex Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA

CMP Pharma Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 339.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

