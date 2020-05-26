Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry Forecast to 2025 with Profilings Done for 176 Companies
May 26, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulp and Paper Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pulp and Paper Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%.
Bleaching Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bleaching Chemicals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$254.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Bleaching Chemicals will reach a market size of US$709 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance, Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making
- Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp Industry Dynamics
- Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
- Global Market Outlook
- Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term
- Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth
- Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in Developed Markets
- Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment
- Competitive Landscape
- Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers Increasing M&A Activity
- Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet Local Demand
- Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Pulp and Paper Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Archroma (Switzerland)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co. Ltd. (China)
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada)
- ERCO Worldwide (Canada)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- FMC Corporation (USA)
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)
- Hydrite Chemical Co. (USA)
- Imerys S.A. (France)
- Kemira Oyj (Finland)
- Nalco Holding Company (USA)
- Omya AG (Switzerland)
- POWER Chemicals Ltd. (Canada)
- Solenis LLC (USA)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- Synthomer PLC (UK)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
- Toho Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Trinseo LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the Specialty Paper Chemicals Market
- Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the Specialty Chemicals Used in Production
- The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper
- Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide
- Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp Manufacturing at Low Temperatures
- Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing Countries Strengthens Market Prospects
- Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals
- Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- GreenBox++ Technology
- XELOREX: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient Papermaking
- Hybrid Retention Polymers
- Alkaline Papermaking
- High Performance Chemicals
- Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever-Changing Requirements of Paper Manufacturing
- Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell
- Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and Performance Bode Well for Market Growth
- Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in Paper Manufacturing
- Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver for Paper Chemicals
- Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based Alternatives
- Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth
- Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to Conventional Chemicals
- Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts Demand in Filler Applications
- Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption
- Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and Pulp Chemicals Market
- Rapid Internet Proliferation
- WTO and Globalization of World Economy
- 'Source Reduction' in Packaging on Paper Chemicals
- Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market Performance
- ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching
- Regulations on Air and Water
- Fiber Standards
- Ban on PFOA
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 176
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6bgf2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article